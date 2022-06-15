Student’s name misspelled
UPDATED: Wed., June 15, 2022
Student’s name misspelled
The first name of Sindhu Surapaneni, a seventh-grader at Selkirk Middle School, was misspelled in a story on today’s page D7 about Surapaneni teaching art to second-graders at Riverbend Elementary. The article appeared in a section of the newspaper that was printed before the error was discovered.
