Student’s name misspelled

UPDATED: Wed., June 15, 2022

The first name of Sindhu Surapaneni, a seventh-grader at Selkirk Middle School, was misspelled in a story on today’s page D7 about Surapaneni teaching art to second-graders at Riverbend Elementary. The article appeared in a section of the newspaper that was printed before the error was discovered.

