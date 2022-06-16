The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., June 17, 2022

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: Oklahoma vs Texas A&M ESPN

4 p.m.: Notre Dame vs Texas ESPN

Baseball, MLB

7:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Seattle at Connecticut CBS Sports

Golf

6:30 a.m.: U.S. Open USA

Noon: LPGA Tour: Meijer Classic Golf

1 p.m.: U.S. Open NBC

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 p.m.: NASCAR Clean Harbors 150 Truck Series FS1

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: Arkansas vs Stanford ESPN

4 p.m.: Ole Miss vs Auburn ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Texas at Detroit FS1

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

4:15 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston Fox 28

4:15 p.m.: Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28

7:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root Sports

Boxing

7 p.m.: Light heavyweight: Beterbiev vs. Smith ESPN

Football, USFL

9 a.m.: Philadelphia at New Jersey USA

1 p.m.: Birmingham at Tampa Bay Fox 28

Golf

6:30 a.m.: U.S. Open USA

9 a.m.: U.S. Open NBC

Noon: LPGA Tour: Meijer Classic Golf

Hockey, Stanley Cup Finals

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Colorado ABC

MMA

4 p.m.: Featherweights: Kattar vs. Emmett ESPN

Soccer, men, MLS

Noon: Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC ABC

2 p.m.: L.A. Galaxy vs Portland Timbers ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM

6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals Fox 28

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: TBA ESPN

4 p.m.: TBA ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Houston ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

9 a.m.: Seattle at New York ESPN

11 a.m.: Connecticut at Washington CBS

3 p.m.: Minnesota at Las Vegas CBS Sports

Football, USFL

1 p.m.: Michigan at Pittsburgh USA

5:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Houston FS1

Golf

7 a.m.: U.S. Open USA

9 a.m.: U.S. Open NBC

Soccer, men, MLS

Noon: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami ESPN2

3 p.m.: Nashville SC vs Sporting KC FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

