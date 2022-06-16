On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., June 17, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Oklahoma vs Texas A&M ESPN
4 p.m.: Notre Dame vs Texas ESPN
Baseball, MLB
7:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Seattle at Connecticut CBS Sports
Golf
6:30 a.m.: U.S. Open USA
Noon: LPGA Tour: Meijer Classic Golf
1 p.m.: U.S. Open NBC
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 p.m.: NASCAR Clean Harbors 150 Truck Series FS1
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Arkansas vs Stanford ESPN
4 p.m.: Ole Miss vs Auburn ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Texas at Detroit FS1
1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
4:15 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston Fox 28
4:15 p.m.: Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28
7:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root Sports
Boxing
7 p.m.: Light heavyweight: Beterbiev vs. Smith ESPN
Football, USFL
9 a.m.: Philadelphia at New Jersey USA
1 p.m.: Birmingham at Tampa Bay Fox 28
Golf
6:30 a.m.: U.S. Open USA
9 a.m.: U.S. Open NBC
Noon: LPGA Tour: Meijer Classic Golf
Hockey, Stanley Cup Finals
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Colorado ABC
MMA
4 p.m.: Featherweights: Kattar vs. Emmett ESPN
Soccer, men, MLS
Noon: Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC ABC
2 p.m.: L.A. Galaxy vs Portland Timbers ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM
6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: Formula One: Canadian Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals Fox 28
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: TBA ESPN
4 p.m.: TBA ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Houston ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
9 a.m.: Seattle at New York ESPN
11 a.m.: Connecticut at Washington CBS
3 p.m.: Minnesota at Las Vegas CBS Sports
Football, USFL
1 p.m.: Michigan at Pittsburgh USA
5:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Houston FS1
Golf
7 a.m.: U.S. Open USA
9 a.m.: U.S. Open NBC
Soccer, men, MLS
Noon: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami ESPN2
3 p.m.: Nashville SC vs Sporting KC FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
