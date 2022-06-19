On the air
Sun., June 19, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Auburn at Stanford ESPN
4 p.m.: Ole Miss at Arkansas ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Miami at N.Y. Mets MLB
5 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee FS1
Hockey, Stanley Cup Final
5 p.m.: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3 ABC
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.