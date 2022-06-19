The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: Auburn at Stanford ESPN

4 p.m.: Ole Miss at Arkansas ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Miami at N.Y. Mets MLB

5 p.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee FS1

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3 ABC

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

