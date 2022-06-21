On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., June 21, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma ESPN
4 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss ESPN
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Toronto at Chi. White Sox or N.Y. Mets at Houston MLB
2 p.m.: Philadelphia at Texas or Arizona at San Diego MLB
4 p.m.: Detroit at Boston or N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay MLB
6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
7 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Angels or Seattle at Oakland MLB
Hockey, Stanley Cup Final
5 p.m.: Colorado at Tampa Bay ABC
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: New York at Connecticut ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB 5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
