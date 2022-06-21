The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Tue., June 21, 2022

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma ESPN

4 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss ESPN

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Toronto at Chi. White Sox or N.Y. Mets at Houston MLB

2 p.m.: Philadelphia at Texas or Arizona at San Diego MLB

4 p.m.: Detroit at Boston or N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay MLB

6:40 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

7 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Angels or Seattle at Oakland MLB

Hockey, Stanley Cup Final

5 p.m.: Colorado at Tampa Bay ABC

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: New York at Connecticut ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB 5:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

