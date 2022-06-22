The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 80° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., June 22, 2022

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, College World Series

11 a.m.: TBD ESPN

4 p.m.: TBD ESPN

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Colorado at Miami or San Francisco at Atlanta MLB

11:10 a.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee MLB

12:37 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

6:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego MLB

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: NBA draft ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Indiana at Dallas CBSSN

7 p.m.: Washington at Seattle CBSSN

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World: BMW International Open Golf

8 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: NBA draft 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.