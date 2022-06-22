On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., June 22, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College World Series
11 a.m.: TBD ESPN
4 p.m.: TBD ESPN
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Colorado at Miami or San Francisco at Atlanta MLB
11:10 a.m.: St. Louis at Milwaukee MLB
12:37 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
6:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego MLB
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: NBA draft ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Indiana at Dallas CBSSN
7 p.m.: Washington at Seattle CBSSN
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DP World: BMW International Open Golf
8 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: NBA draft 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.