Searchers stymied

Wind and snow hampered efforts to reach 11 climbers who were presumed dead on Mount Rainier in what was called the nation’s worst climbing disaster.

At the same time, rescuers were able to reach 16 climbers who were roped together when they fell trying to scale Mount Hood.

Of those 16 on Mount Hood, four climbers were killed and the rest suffered injuries.

The climbers on Mount Rainer were crushed under tons of falling glacier blocks and snow. They had been part of a 29-member party that included six guides.

In New York, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to shooting and killing John Lennon.

Chapman said that God told him to change his plea to guilty.

The 26-year-old avid Beatles fan laughed and smiled with his lawyer before pleading guilty.

The Supreme Court upheld a ruling that former President Richard Nixon and his two top aids must pay for illegal wiretapping of American citizens.