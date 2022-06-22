STCU completes branch changes

STCU is converting four Banner Bank branches this weekend in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

The Banner Bank branches in Chewelah, Colville, Kettle Falls and Hayden will close at 3 p.m. on Friday. They will reopen Monday morning as STCU branches.

Banner Bank staff at the four branches have been offered positions with STCU, according to a news release.

The acquisition, announced by STCU in February, brings the Spokane-based credit union’s total number of branches to 38 in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

STCU received regulatory approval this month for the four branch acquisition, according to a news release.

American offers facial scans

Some American Airlines passengers flying out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport can have their faces scanned rather than handing a Transportation Security Administration agent their driver’s license or passport, the company said.

The new procedure at some Dallas-Fort Worth checkpoints started Wednesday and is reserved for passengers who have signed up for the TSA’s PreCheck service.

The carrier said it plans to expand the option this year to checkpoints in Miami and Phoenix, and at Washington’s Reagan National Airport as well as other locations.

The concept has been tried elsewhere, including on Delta Air Lines flights from Detroit and Atlanta.

Passengers must download an app from the technology provider Airside and create an American Airlines mobile ID.

Customers scan their face and physical identification card when they set up their mobile ID, then show the TSA a QR code on their phone and scan their face as they go through security, according to American.