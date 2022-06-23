Business development

Jennifer Lembcke has been promoted to account manager status for the advertising agency QUINN. Lembcke graduated from Whitworth University in 2013 and has been working in the advertising industry since, previously working as a social media content creator.

Health

Debra Gillette has been promoted to director of critical-care services at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Gillette has been with Providence for almost a decade, previously working as a manager in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Jonathan D. Hansen has been hired as a cardiologist at Providence Heart Institute. Dr. Hansen earned degrees from Columbia University, Harvard University and Duke University.

Dr. Nancy Koster has been hired as a cardiologist at Providence Heart Institute. Dr. Koster earned degrees from Creighton University Medical Center. She previously worked as the assistant director of the cardiovascular fellowship program at Creighton University.

Dr. Louis L. Zhang has been hired as a cardiologist at Providence Heart Institute, specializing in adult and pediatric-vascular-surgery cases. Dr. Zhang earned his degrees from the University of Missouri school of medicine and the University of Southern California.

Hospitality

Lynnelle Caudill has been promoted to vice president and area-managing director for Davenport Hotels. Caudill has been in the hospitality management industry for more than 30 years, previously working as the area managing director for Davenport Hotels.

Media

Jamie Aitken has been hired as a senior director of strategic communications at Gonzaga University. Aitken worked as the vice president/general manager of KREM-TV in Spokane from 2008-2015.