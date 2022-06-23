Family Calendar

Storytime Play and Learn – Share books and songs and spend some time in open play with learning activities and craft projects. Open to preschoolers and their families. Available at various times and library branches, throughout the week. Visit spokanelibrary.org for more information. Through Dec. 31, Spokane Public Library. Free.

Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz – The Coeur d’Alene Public Library is doing a Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz, ages 13-19. To join, review four books, and you’ll get the fifth one free. Punch cards available at Coeur d’Alene Library. The grand-prize winner will be selected at the end of the summer. Through Aug. 31. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Art, Animals and Garden with Aleah Gilmore – Explore a variety of art techniques and media in the presence of the rescued animals who call River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary home, learning about plants while drawing them. Presented by Spokane Art School. Closed-toe shoes are required. Students ages 8-14 classes on Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, 11511 W. Garfield Road. $165. (509) 951-3650.

Play in Clay – Series of three-day youth pottery workshops focusing on learning the skills of basic pottery and creating a finished product. For ages 7-11. Register via Shopify. Through July 22, 12:30 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Learn to Paint – Series of three-day painting workshop. For ages 10-13. Learn about the painting process and the fundamental materials. Three-day series includes Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.; July 12, 13, and 14, 10 a.m.; July 19, 20 and 21., 10 a.m. For questions email programming@emergecda.com. Register via Shopify. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $135. (208) 930-1876.

Mariners Grand Slam Camps – Coming to Spokane for the first time , Grand Slam Camps are offered for all skill levels featuring half- or full-day camps for grades 1-6. Opportunity for boys and girls to learn fundamentals, the latest techniques, hustle and class by professional educators and instructors. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. Franklin Park, 5100 N. Division St. $150-$286.

Level Up! Game Based Learning Day Camp for Teens – Discover your gaming superpowers at Gizmo! Board games, card games, dice games and more. Camp at the makerspace is a unique opportunity we wish to make available to as many youths in the community as possible. To help us achieve this goal, each child may only be registered for one week of camp at Gizmo. We may open camps to second-time registration at a later date if spots do not fill. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. North Idaho College, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $225.00.

Outdoor Storytime – Join Miss Delaney outside on the lawn behind the Children’s Library for stories and songs. For ages 5 and younger. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Eric Herman – Eric Herman is performing across Spokane with his comedy, creativity and child-friendly music. For more information on locations and times of performances visit erichermanmusic.com. All ages. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. Free.

Opera-tunities: Carmen and the Bull – “Ferdinand the Bull” is set to the music of Bizet’s famous opera, “Carmen.” This new version will delight all ages with its timeless theme: Be true to yourself. Multiple dates and locations available. Monday, 5-6 p.m., Bull at City Park; Monday, 11:30 a.m., Spirit Lake Library; Monday, 5-6 p.m., Metaline Falls; Tuesday, 3-4 and 5-6 p.m. Coeur d’ Alene Library; Thursday, 3-4 and 5-6 p.m. Riverfront Park; Friday, Emerson Garfield Farmer’s market. Free. (208) 623-5353.

Youth Pottery – Three-day workshop featuring the skills needed for basic pottery projects. For ages 12-15. Register via Shopify. Monday, 12:30 p.m.; Friday, 12:30 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene $155. (208) 930-1876.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m.; Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Family Storytime – Thirty minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays that explore the concepts of literacy and STEAM. Ages 2-5. Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Visit bit.ly/3Na4lwc for more information on dates, times and locations. Multiple locations available. (509) 893-8340.

Young Scientists Club – Join Miss Delaney for an after-school STEM program about all things science. New topics each week including airplane, volcano, bridge, color and slime science. Space is limited. Email Miss Delaney at ddaly@cdalibrary.org to reserve your child’s space for this month’s sessions. Tuesday, 4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Radical Rick Science Program – Extreme Science with Radical Rick, Tuesday, 4:30-5:15 p.m. In person, sponsored by the Friends of Whitman County Library. For details about this program or other WCL events near you, call (509) 397-4366 or visit www.whitcolib.org. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday and July 5, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Basics of Enamelling – Learn the basics of enameling, including the process of shaping copper, applying granulated glass, firing and finishing. Open to children age 14 and older. Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $45. (208) 929-4029.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m.; July 6, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Family Literacy: Summer Park Series – Support reading at home and improve reading skills. Free program open to all ages and their parents. Snacks and books will be provided. Parent participation is required and not a drop off. Multiple dates and locations available. Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., North Pines Park, 1015 E. Lunceford Ave., Coeur d’Alene; July 6, 1:30 p.m., Atlas Mill Park, 2310 W. Suzanne Road, Coeur d’Alene. Visit bit.ly/3tG1ioC to register. For more information call (208) 769-2315. North Pines Park, 1015 E. Lunceford Ave., Coeur d’Alene.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m.; July 6, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Kernel at Spark Central – Kids can earn a voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables by completing activities related to nutrition, gardening and exercise. Every Wednesday through Aug. 24., 5-7 p.m. This free program is provided in partnership with Catholic Charities Food for All and Kendall Yards Night Market. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Marshmallow Engineering – After-school STEM program, building creations using only marshmallows and toothpicks. This program will take place in the Story Room. Thursdays , 4 p.m. Ages 6-11. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Book Babies – Join Miss Delaney in the Community Room for Book Babies, a story time for baby’s early literacy development. Ages 2 and younger. Fridays in June, 9:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday and July 8, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday and July 8, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Stop-Motion Animation: Brain Melt Style with Andi Keating – Create several multiminute-long-motion animations using various mediums including paper, clay and found objects. There will be only one camera, teamwork is required to make the videos come together successfully. Open to children age 11 and older and adults. Saturdays through Aug. 27, noon-3 p.m. Masks may be required. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $250. (509) 325-1500.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SpokaneCountyLibraryDistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m; July 9, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role-playing games using cooperative problem-solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Baby Shark Live! 2022 Splash Tour – This immersive experience will have fans of all ages dancing in the aisles as they join Baby Shark and friends for exciting adventures into the jungle and under the sea to explore shapes, colors, numbers and more. Saturday, 2 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $27-$67. (509) 279-7000.

Horse and Carriage Rides – Horse and carriage rides every Friday, 5-9 p.m. Enjoy the sights of downtown and Riverfront Park. Pickup location on Locust Lane (next to the SkyRide entrance), across from Wheatland Bank. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6601.

Fireworks Show – Free fireworks Show at the Coeur d’Alene Casino. Monday, 10-10:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley, Idaho. Free. (800) 523-2464.

The Great Family Camping Challenge – Work as a family or with a team to complete camping-themed activities, including creating and presenting something to eat. Available at various libraries, through July 29, 10 a.m. Registration is required. For more information visit: bit.ly/3wTVOaA. Free.

Family Storytime in the Park – Children ages 2–5 and their families enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays to explore the concepts of literacy and STEAM. July 5-6, 10:30 a.m. Terrace View Park, 13525 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 688-0300.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. July 7, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Friends of the Cheney Library Book Sale – Gently used books for all ages in all genres as well as used DVDs. Please note that book sale purchases must be paid with cash or check. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, July 8, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Arting Around – Artists of all ages are invited to explore distinct art styles and take home unique art inspired by masters of their craft. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.