This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

UPDATED: Thu., June 23, 2022
"Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation" by Pete Hegseth. (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS) (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS/TNS)
Fiction
1. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Horse: A Novel,” Geraldine Brooks (Viking)
4. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour,” Don Bentley (Putnam)
5. “Run, Rose, Run,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
6. “Nightwork: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
7. “Meant to Be: A Novel,” Emily Giffin (Ballantine)
8. “City of Likes,” Jenny Mollen (NacelleBooks)
9. “22 Seconds,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
10. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)
Nonfiction
1. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
2. “Just Tyrus,” Tyrus (Post Hill)
3. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please: Essays,” Tom Segura (Grand Central)
4. “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)
5. “The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success,” Ed Mylett (Wiley)
6. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
7. “What Is a Woman?: One Man’s Journey to Answer the Question of a Generation,” Matt Walsh (DW)
8. “The End of the World Is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization,” Peter Zeihan (Harper Business)
9. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
10. “How to Raise an Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
