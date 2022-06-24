Art Calendar

Meetings

River Ridge Association of Fine Arts – Bring a guest and your art to show. Brandy Seistrup will spend time helping navigate the website. Refreshments will be served. Masks optional. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. For more information, call (509) 325-0471 or email artsychuck@gmail.com.

Call for performers

The Art of Self-Revelation – David Livingston leads an acting workshop for all levels of actors. Livingston is an accomplished actor, director and Emmy-nominated producer. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 930-1876.

The Spirit of Spokane Chorus – Singers wanted for the Spirit of Spokane Chorus. A chapter of Sweet Adelines International, singing four-part a cappella vocals in the barbershop harmony style, welcomes women who love to sing. Learn more at spiritofspokanechorus.org.

Stage Left Theater Rolling Auditions – Want to be involved in an upcoming Stage Left production? Send a two-minute audition video, your resume and a headshot to audition.stageleft@gmail.com. Label all files with your name.

Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre – “Nunsense” needs its Sister Mary Leo. All roles and positions are paid. Flexible age, funny, strong singer and mover, soprano, dancer (en pointe, if possible). There are additional openings for a stage manager, ASMs, operators and crew positions. Send an email to auditions@cdasummertheatre.org to express your interest.

Call for writers

Stage Left Theater – Interested in debuting your play or monologue in an upcoming Stage Left production? Send your script to newworks.stageleft@gmail.com, and you may just be our next playwright. Include page count and cast size on your cover page or in the body of your email.

Call for artists

INK! Call for Submissions Deadline – Emerge will host the sixth annual INK! Print Rally next to its downtown Coeur d’Alene gallery space. The center of the event is large-scale prints created throughout the evening. Please submit an image file of your print concept to submissions@emergecda.com using the following subject line: INK submission 2022, first and last name. Concept submissions must be received by July 20.