On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., June 24, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity: Tennessee Lottery 250 USA
Baseball, College World Series Final
4 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss ESPN
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees or Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay MLB
4:20 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta Fox 28
5:05 p.m.: Washington at Texas FS1
7 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels Root
Basketball, Hoopfest
8 a.m.: Coverage begins SWX
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas NBA
7 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas NBA
Football, CFL
7 p.m.: Toronto at British Columbia ESPN2
Football, USFL semifinals
Noon: Philadelphia at New Jersey Fox 28
5 p.m.: New Orleans at Birmingham NBC
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World: BMW International Open Golf
10 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS
Noon: U.S. Senior Open Golf
MMA
7 p.m.: Lightweights: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot ESPN
Rugby, MLR Championship Series
9 a.m.: Seattle vs. Rugby United NY Fox 28
Soccer, men, MLS
Noon: Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting KC ABC
2 p.m.: DC United vs Nashville SC ESPN
Soccer, women’s friendly
4:30 p.m.: USA vs Colombia FS1
Track and field
1 p.m.: U.S. Outdoor Championships NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.