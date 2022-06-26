Home Calendar

Classes/Workshops

Spokane Art School – Summer classes available at Spokane Art School in a variety of media and techniques. For a complete schedule, visit spokaneartschool.net/classes. Prices vary. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class, students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m.-noon. Wednesday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 and Aug. 3. Supply list and registry for the class available at spokaneartschool.net/2022/03/acrylic-painting-with-tom-quinn-2/. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Intermediate Pottery – Six-week course for intermediate pottery for students to apply prior knowledge and basic skills to create functional and complete works. Classes offered on Tuesday’s, 10 a.m.-noon. or Thursday’s, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Register via Shopify. Classes through July 28. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $275.00. (208) 930-1876.

Painting Fundamentals with Adam Roth – Six-week course for high school students to learn basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting. Register via Shopify. Every Friday through July 29. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $225. (208) 930-1876.

Play in Clay – Series of three-day youth pottery workshops to learn the skills of basic pottery to create a finished product. Ages 7-11. Register via Shopify. Available July 18, 20 and 22, 12:30. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Learn to Paint – Series of three-day painting workshop. Ages 10-13. Learn about the painting process and the fundamental materials. Classes available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; July 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21. For questions, email programming@emergecda.com. Register via Shopify. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $135. (208) 930-1876.

Art, Animals and Garden with Aleah Gilmore – Explore a variety of art techniques and media in the presence of the rescued animals who call River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary home, learning about plants while drawing them. Presented by Spokane Art School. Closed-toe shoes are required. One-week class Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 6-8 class on Monday-Friday; ages 8-14 classes July 4-8 and July 11-15. River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, 11511 W. Garfield Road. $165. (509) 951-3650.

Monday Morning Beginner Pottery – Six-week Beginner pottery class with Jackie Goolsbey. Mondays 10 a.m.-noon. Through Aug. 1. In this immersion course, the basic fundamentals of pottery will be covered. Students will become familiar with the studio and throwing on the pottery wheel, and leave knowing the basic uses of tools and materials needed for the ceramic arts. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1876.

Watercolor with Sam Brooks – An all-levels watercolor class, meeting the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (509) 447-9277 for a list of supplies. Register by mail, P.O. Box 1173, or online at createarts.org. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Washington. $20/class.

Art Journaling with Dina Natale – Use different mediums to create a unique art journal. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Open to adults. Tuesday, noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $75. (509) 325-1500.

Basics of Enamelling – Learn the basics of enameling, including the process of shaping copper, applying granulated glass, firing and finishing. Open to children age 14 and older. Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Gizmo, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $45. (208) 929-4029.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. Open to adults. Wednesdays through Aug. 3, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Available Wednesday and July 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Washington. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children ages 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday and July 6, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport, Washington. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday and July 6, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

The Art of Self-Revelation – David Livingston leads an acting workshop for all levels of actors. Livingston is an accomplished actor, director and Emmy-nominated producer. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 930-1876.

Art History with Tom Quinn – A slide-show and lecture series on the history of art, mostly European and American. The class is intended for adults. Registration is required. Thursdays, 6 -8 p.m., through Aug. 4. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Watercolor with Tom Quinn – A survey of the basic techniques in the luminous medium of transparent watercolor. Registration required. Thursday and July 7, 3:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Brain Melt Style with Andi Keating – Create several multiminute-long-motion animations using various mediums including paper, clay and found objects. There will be only one camera, so teamwork is required to make the videos come together successfully. Open to children ages 11 and older and adults. Saturdays through Aug. 27, noon-3 p.m. Masks may be required. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $250. (509) 325-1500.

Introduction to Vinyl Wrapping – Five-week introduction course introducing different vinyl materials, tools and applications for a variety of canvases. July 5-Aug. 4, 8:30 a.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $2995.

General Shaping and Vine Shearing – New Leaf Nursery plant expert Laurie Wilson teaches you tricks to growing lush and glamorous vines. July 6, 6-7:30 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $30. (208) 762-4825.

Herbs At Home – Participants will learn the basics of growing kitchen herbs and mix their own herbal tea to take home. All participants will be emailed details closer to the event date. July 7, 10-11 a.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. (509) 625-6200.

Inspirational techniques for fearless painting – Two-day workshop with watercolor, acrylics and collage with Elise Beattie. July 8-9, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. $175 per person. (509) 327-6628.

Mosaic Stepping Stone – Lisa Soranaka leads the class in making mosaic stepping stones, for ages 15 and up. Pre-registration is mandatory. July 8, 10:30 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $70. (509) 325-1500.

Arting Around – Artists of all ages are invited to explore distinct art styles and take home unique art inspired by masters of their craft. July 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Home/Garden

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Learn from Master Gardeners about horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation and maintenance; plant-problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. For information about required supplies, call (509) 477-2181 or email mastergardener@spokanecounty.org. First and third Fridays, April 1-Oct. 21, 1-5 p.m. Presented by the Spokane Master Gardeners and Spokane County Library District. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Kernel at Spark Central – Kids can earn a voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables by completing activities related to nutrition, gardening and exercise. Every Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., through Aug. 24. This free program is provided in partnership with Catholic Charities Food for All and Kendall Yards Night Market. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Second Annual Summer Festival – Inflatable jumpy houses, games, face painters, balloon artists, local food vendors, Lone Mountain Brewing and live music from Lake Town Sound. July 9, 4:30-8:30 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $12. (208) 762-4825.

24th Annual Coeur d’Alene Garden Tour – The Coeur d’Alene Garden Club annual fundraiser featuring six gardens in the Coeur d’Alene/Dalton Garden area. July 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information email cdagardenclub@gmail.com. Purchase tickets at local businesses in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area or online at brownpapertickets.com/event/5389795. $15.