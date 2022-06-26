Social Calendar

New Hope Resource Center Benefit Concert – Annual fundraising concert with music by classic rock band Just in Time. Benefit will feature special baskets and concessions for purchase. All proceeds go to the New Hope Resource Center and the North County Food Pantry. Sunday, 6-8 p.m. New Hope Resource Center, 4211 E. Colbert Road, Colbert. (509) 467-2900.

Pints for Paws – Better Together Animal Alliance is partnering with Laughing Dog Brewing for a fundraiser to support cats and dogs in need. The new event brings together local breweries and performers for good brews and tunes. Laughing Dog is donating 10% of the proceeds to BTAA, and BTAA will host a raffle for a new kayak. Live music from the Turn Spit Dogs and lawn games will top off this event. To learn more about Better Together Animal Alliance or view animals available for adoption, visit bettertogetheranimallalliance.org. Friday, 5-7 p.m. Laughing Dog Brewing, 1109 Fontaine Dr., Ponderay, Idaho. (208) 263-9222.

Scoops and Bowls – Buy a handmade bowl and get an ice cream, $15 and up, cash and credit cards accepted. July 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. $15. (509) 625-6200.

24th Annual Coeur d’Alene Garden Tour – The Coeur d’Alene Garden Club annual fundraiser featuring six gardens in the Coeur d’Alene/Dalton Garden area, July 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $15. For more information email: cdagardenclub@gmail.com. Purchase tickets at local businesses in the Coeur d’Alene and Spokane area or online at: brownpapertickets.com.