Monday? More like Sun-day.

Temperatures soared into the mid-90s on Monday, briefly dialing up the summer heat before a topsy-turvy weather trend takes hold across the Inland Northwest this week.

National Weather Service forecaster Rocco Pelatti said Monday was the hottest day of the upcoming seven-day forecast, with temperatures expected to drop in the coming days as winds break up the high pressure system sitting on top of the region. Temperatures in Spokane are forecast at 82 degrees Tuesday, dropping again to 75 forecast for Wednesday.

Temperatures hit 92 at Spokane International Airport on Monday, while temperatures at Felts Field Airport reached 95 .

This June’s brief heat wave pales in comparison to the heat wave at this time last year, when Spokane recorded temperatures above 100 degrees for four days in a row. Temperatures reached 102 on June 27, 2021, and the hottest temperature ever recorded in Spokane, 109 degrees, seized the area on June 29, 2021.

Pelatti said last year’s heat wave differed from this year’s temperature spike in the sense the high -pressure system persisted for a long time before it was broken up. He said this one is already beginning to move along, thanks to strong southwest winds forecast for Tuesday, with gusts up to 35 mph. A cold front will begin moving in Tuesday, bringing thunderstorms near Washington’s northern border.

Spokane residents Curtis Whittekiend and his fiancée Chelsea Andreasen used one of Spokane’s 19 splash pads to help their kids beat the heat Monday afternoon. Whittekiend and Andreasen have two elementary-aged children and one toddler. The family spent a few hours at the Rotary Fountain splash pad at the entrance to Riverfront Park.

Whittekiend said he grew up in the area, and originally he wanted to take the kids to the splash pad and aquatic park in the South Hill neighborhood that he visited as a child. Upon learning a reservation was needed, the family opted for one a little closer to their home in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Since Whittekiend and Andreasen both had the day off , and their kids are out of school for summer break, he said it was a great opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy the summer. They planned on grabbing a snow cone from a Kona Ice truck stationed at the entry of the park after they dried off.

“It’s a good time to get out and have some fun with the kids,” Whittekiend said.

The early outlook for the Fourth of July weekend includes a hot and sunny Saturday with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s, followed by a cooler Sunday and Monday with a chance of rain, according to weather service forecasts.