South Hill rapist Kevin Coe seeks acquittal

South Hill rapist Kevin Coe sent a petition to the Washington Supreme Court seeking an acquittal without knowledge of his defense attorneys.

The filing of the five-page motion delayed the Supreme Court’s earlier decision to order a new trial after a jury convicted Coe in 1981 of rape. Coe was sentenced to life plus 75 years in prison.

The Supreme Court called Coe’s motion “without merit.”

Basque separatists fire bombed a bus that earlier in the day had transported 19 Spokane-area high school students who were traveling in Spain.

None of the students suffered injuries.

The U.S. Senate, in an 81-16 vote, passed a bill making 21 the minimum age to drink. But the measure would not take effect for two years. The House also passed a “minimum 21” bill, but it had to decide whether it wanted the Senate-added incentive program for states to establish minimum jail terms.