Ford recalling 2,900 Lightnings

Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly 2,900 all-electric F-150 Lightning trucks over an issue with a tire pressure monitoring system that the automaker says can be fixed via a software update.

The Dearborn automaker said Monday it is issuing a safety compliance recall for certain 2022 Lightnings with 20” or 22” all-season tires because the tire pressure monitoring system light “may not illuminate when intended and may not be able to provide adequate warning of low tire inflation pressure.”

The issue stems from the recommended tire cold inflation value in the truck’s body control module being incorrectly set to 35 psi instead of 42 psi.

“Low tire inflation pressure may lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash,” according to Ford.

The automaker encourages customers to verify that their tire pressure matches figures provided on the Tire and Loading Information label on the front door jamb on the driver’s side.

The action – which is the first recall of the Lightning since it launched in April– affects 2,666 vehicles in the U.S. and 220 in Canada. There are no accidents or injuries associated with the issue, according to Ford.

Dealers were notified of the recall Monday and customers will be notified via email and the FordPass mobile app Tuesday, Ford said.

A software update that will fix the issue is expected to be available in 30 days for all current customers.

OPEC+ behind on oil pledge

OPEC+ is more than half a billion barrels behind on its pledge to supply world markets with oil, exacerbating concerns about the group’s ability to balance the global market.

In May 2020, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies joined forces to coordinate production cuts aimed at re-balancing the global oil market.

Since then, the group known as OPEC+ has pumped a collective 562 million barrels less than levels stipulated in the agreement, according to data from its Joint Technical Committee, which analyzes crude markets on behalf of ministers.

OPEC+’s compliance rate with the deal to reduce output soared to 256% in May as members produced 2.7 million barrels a day below their collective target.

The group has been struggling for months to deliver the volumes of oil to the market that it has pledged, as some members contend with diminished investment and operational issues.

Spare capacity is confined to the core members in the Persian Gulf, and even their untapped supplies may be eclipsed by the losses caused by sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

But now there are doubts about just how much more supply OPEC+ could bring to the market.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron told his U.S. counterpart at the G-7 summit that UAE ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said OPEC+’s two leading oil exporters are already pumping almost as much as they can.

In response, UAE oil minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said the nation’s crude output is about 3.17 million barrels a day, close to its production ceiling in the OPEC+ agreement.

From wire reports