On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., June 28, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington or Houston at N.Y. Mets MLB
1:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or Boston at Toronto MLB
Soccer, men’s, MLS
7:30 p.m.: L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota United FS1
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
8 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
7 p.m.: Indiana at Phoenix NBATV
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
4:30 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Baltimore at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
