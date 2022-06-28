The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
UPDATED: Tue., June 28, 2022

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington or Houston at N.Y. Mets MLB

1:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or Boston at Toronto MLB

Soccer, men’s, MLS

7:30 p.m.: L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota United FS1

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

8 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

7 p.m.: Indiana at Phoenix NBATV

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

4:30 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Baltimore at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

