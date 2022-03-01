On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., March 1, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Hockey, AHL
4 p.m.: Abbotsford at Toronto NHL
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Xavier at St. John’s FS1
4 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall CBSSN
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Florida State ESPN2
4 p.m.: W. Kentucky at Marshall ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: UConn at Creighton FS1
6 p.m.: Marquette at DePaul CBSSN
6 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2
6 p.m.: Wichita State at Tulsa ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Wyoming at UNLV FS1
Basketball, Pac-12 women’s tourney in Las Vegas
Noon: Washington vs. Colorado Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: Arizona State vs. Oregon State Pac-12
6 p.m.: Southern Cal vs. UCLA Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: California vs. Utah Pac-12
Golf, college women
11:30 a.m.: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf
Golf
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship Golf
2 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: Kenya Open Golf
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at NY Rangers TNT
7 p.m.: Nashville at Seattle TNT
Soccer, men’s
9:25 a.m.: DFB-Pokal: RB Leipzig at Hannover 96 ESPNU
Noon: Coppa Italia Super Cup: Juventus at Fiorentina CBSSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: The Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 92.5-FM
Basketball, high school boys
7 p.m.: State 4A: Central Valley vs. Kamiakin 700-AM
9 p.m.: State 4A: Gonzaga Prep vs. Federal Way 700-AM
Hockey, WHL 7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops………………………………………………….103.5-FM
All events subject to change
