UPDATED: Tue., March 1, 2022

The Associated Press

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Hockey, AHL

4 p.m.: Abbotsford at Toronto NHL

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Xavier at St. John’s FS1

4 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall CBSSN

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Florida State ESPN2

4 p.m.: W. Kentucky at Marshall ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: UConn at Creighton FS1

6 p.m.: Marquette at DePaul CBSSN

6 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2

6 p.m.: Wichita State at Tulsa ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Wyoming at UNLV FS1

Basketball, Pac-12 women’s tourney in Las Vegas

Noon: Washington vs. Colorado Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: Arizona State vs. Oregon State Pac-12

6 p.m.: Southern Cal vs. UCLA Pac-12

8:30 p.m.: California vs. Utah Pac-12

Golf, college women

11:30 a.m.: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf

Golf

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship Golf

2 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: Kenya Open Golf

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: St. Louis at NY Rangers TNT

7 p.m.: Nashville at Seattle TNT

Soccer, men’s

9:25 a.m.: DFB-Pokal: RB Leipzig at Hannover 96 ESPNU

Noon: Coppa Italia Super Cup: Juventus at Fiorentina CBSSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: The Vandal Basketball Coach’s Show 92.5-FM

Basketball, high school boys

7 p.m.: State 4A: Central Valley vs. Kamiakin 700-AM

9 p.m.: State 4A: Gonzaga Prep vs. Federal Way 700-AM

Hockey, WHL 7 p.m.: Spokane at Kamloops………………………………………………….103.5-FM

All events subject to change

