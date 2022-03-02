The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 43° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State ESPN

4 p.m.: Temple at Houston ESPN2

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at SMU ESPNU

4 p.m.: Penn State at Illinois FS1

5 p.m.: California at Arizona State Pac-12

6 p.m.: Rice at UTEP CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona ESPN2

6 p.m.: Memphis at South Florida ESPNU

6 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan FS1

6 p.m.: WCC Tournament: LMU vs. Pacific Root

7 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12/Washington

8 p.m.: Fresno State at San Diego State CBS Sports

8 p.m.: UC Riverside at CS Fullerton ESPNU

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington St. FS1

8:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: San Diego vs. Pepperdine Root

Basketball, college women’s tournaments

Noon: Pac-12: Colorado vs. Arizona Pac-12

Noon: WCC: Pepperdine vs. LMU Root

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Oregon State vs. Stanford Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: WCC: Santa Clara vs. Pacific Root

6 p.m.: Pac-12: UCLA/USC vs. Oregon Pac-12

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Utah/Cal vs. Washington State Pac-12

Basketball, State 2B, 1B boys, girls

9 a.m.: All-day coverage starts SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Boston TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers TNT

Football, NFL

1 p.m.: NFL scouting combine NFL

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship Golf

2 a.m. (Friday): DP World Tour: Kenya Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Boston at Vegas ESPN

Paralympics, Winter Games

3:30 a.m. (Friday): Opening Ceremony USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho 1080-AM

5:30 p.m.: NAU at EWU 700-AM

7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at WSU 920-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.