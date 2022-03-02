On the Air
Wed., March 2, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State ESPN
4 p.m.: Temple at Houston ESPN2
4 p.m.: Cincinnati at SMU ESPNU
4 p.m.: Penn State at Illinois FS1
5 p.m.: California at Arizona State Pac-12
6 p.m.: Rice at UTEP CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona ESPN2
6 p.m.: Memphis at South Florida ESPNU
6 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan FS1
6 p.m.: WCC Tournament: LMU vs. Pacific Root
7 p.m.: Oregon at Washington Pac-12/Washington
8 p.m.: Fresno State at San Diego State CBS Sports
8 p.m.: UC Riverside at CS Fullerton ESPNU
8 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington St. FS1
8:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: San Diego vs. Pepperdine Root
Basketball, college women’s tournaments
Noon: Pac-12: Colorado vs. Arizona Pac-12
Noon: WCC: Pepperdine vs. LMU Root
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Oregon State vs. Stanford Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: WCC: Santa Clara vs. Pacific Root
6 p.m.: Pac-12: UCLA/USC vs. Oregon Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Utah/Cal vs. Washington State Pac-12
Basketball, State 2B, 1B boys, girls
9 a.m.: All-day coverage starts SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Memphis at Boston TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers TNT
Football, NFL
1 p.m.: NFL scouting combine NFL
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship Golf
2 a.m. (Friday): DP World Tour: Kenya Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Boston at Vegas ESPN
Paralympics, Winter Games
3:30 a.m. (Friday): Opening Ceremony USA
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho 1080-AM
5:30 p.m.: NAU at EWU 700-AM
7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at WSU 920-AM
All events subject to change
