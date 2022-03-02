State B: Morton-White Pass boys posts first-round win against Northwest Christian

Roundup of Wednesday’s State 2B/1B basketball tournament action at the Spokane Arena.

Boys 2B

Morton-White Pass 67, Northwest Christian 50: Josh Salquero scored 24 points for the No. 5 seed Timberwolves in a first-round win. Avi West tossed in 19 points for Northwest Christian.

Toutle Lake 56, Napavine 54: Zach Swanson scored 24 points to lead the 11th-seeded Ducks to a victory. Keith Olson led Napavine with 20 points.

Columbia (Burbank) 55, Adna 50: Tristan Frimodt scored 18 points to pace the 10th-seeded Coyotes in the win. Braeden Salme led Adna with 18 points.

Lake Roosevelt vs Coupeville, late

Boys 1B

DeSales 75, Wellpinit 53: Jack Lesko scored 20 points in the eighth-seeded Irish’s win. William Dick led Wellpinit with 14 points

Northwest Yeshiva 60, Naselle 48: Yoel Kintzer compiled 22 points for the third-seeded Lions in the win. Joe Strange led Naselle with 13 points.

Sunnyside Christian 59, Crosspoint 49: Buddy Smeenk scored 17 points for the fifth-seeded Knights. Ross Wohlert led Crosspoint with 20 points.

Lummi 69, Mount Vernon Christian 27: Jerome Toby scored 20 points and the seventh-seeded Blackhawks cruised past the 10th-seeded Hurricanes.

Girls 2B

Lake Roosevelt 63, Rainier 43: Cylia St. Pierre scored 25 points for the sixth-seeded Raiders. Bryn Beckman led Rainier with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Warden 55, Wahkiakum 40: Jaryn Madsen scored 17 points to lead the second-seeded Cougars. Courtney Carlson led Wahkiakum with 10 points.

Raymond 65, Mabton 44: Kyra Gardner scored 30 points to fuel the fifth-seeded Seagulls’ victory. Esmerelda Sanchez paced Mabton with a team-high 10 points.

Chief Leschi 53, Adna 42: Tala Mitchell scored 28 points to propel the eighth-seeded Warriors. Faith Wellander led Adna with 13 points.

Girls 1B

Naselle 53, Wellpinit 45: Lauren Katyryniuk scored 22 points for the 10th-seeded Comets. Marissa Seyler led Wellpinit with 19 points.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 63, Cusick 58: Callie Hadne scored 18 points for the No. 4-seeded Wildcats. LaNia Thompson led Cusick with 22 points.

Mossyrock 43, Waterville 34: Payton Torrey scored 20 points for the sixth-seeded Vikings. Waterville-Mansfield’s Ella Osborne had 13 points with 10 rebounds.

Willapa Valley vs Pomeroy, late