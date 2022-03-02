The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 43° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

State B: Morton-White Pass boys posts first-round win against Northwest Christian

UPDATED: Wed., March 2, 2022

Wellpinit’s William Dick pressures DeSales’ Jack Lesko at the State 1B boys basketball tournament Wednesday in Spokane. (JESSE TINSLEY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Wellpinit’s William Dick pressures DeSales’ Jack Lesko at the State 1B boys basketball tournament Wednesday in Spokane. (JESSE TINSLEY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441
Wellpinit’s William Dick pressures DeSales’ Jack Lesko at the State 1B boys basketball tournament Wednesday in Spokane. (JESSE TINSLEY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Wellpinit’s William Dick pressures DeSales’ Jack Lesko at the State 1B boys basketball tournament Wednesday in Spokane. (JESSE TINSLEY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Roundup of Wednesday’s State 2B/1B basketball tournament action at the Spokane Arena.

Boys 2B

Morton-White Pass 67, Northwest Christian 50: Josh Salquero scored 24 points for the No. 5 seed Timberwolves in a first-round win. Avi West tossed in 19 points for Northwest Christian.

Toutle Lake 56, Napavine 54: Zach Swanson scored 24 points to lead the 11th-seeded Ducks to a victory. Keith Olson led Napavine with 20 points.

Columbia (Burbank) 55, Adna 50: Tristan Frimodt scored 18 points to pace the 10th-seeded Coyotes in the win. Braeden Salme led Adna with 18 points.

Lake Roosevelt vs Coupeville, late

Boys 1B

DeSales 75, Wellpinit 53: Jack Lesko scored 20 points in the eighth-seeded Irish’s win. William Dick led Wellpinit with 14 points

Northwest Yeshiva 60, Naselle 48: Yoel Kintzer compiled 22 points for the third-seeded Lions in the win. Joe Strange led Naselle with 13 points.

Sunnyside Christian 59, Crosspoint 49: Buddy Smeenk scored 17 points for the fifth-seeded Knights. Ross Wohlert led Crosspoint with 20 points.

Lummi 69, Mount Vernon Christian 27: Jerome Toby scored 20 points and the seventh-seeded Blackhawks cruised past the 10th-seeded Hurricanes.

Girls 2B

Lake Roosevelt 63, Rainier 43: Cylia St. Pierre scored 25 points for the sixth-seeded Raiders. Bryn Beckman led Rainier with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Warden 55, Wahkiakum 40: Jaryn Madsen scored 17 points to lead the second-seeded Cougars. Courtney Carlson led Wahkiakum with 10 points.

Raymond 65, Mabton 44: Kyra Gardner scored 30 points to fuel the fifth-seeded Seagulls’ victory. Esmerelda Sanchez paced Mabton with a team-high 10 points.

Chief Leschi 53, Adna 42: Tala Mitchell scored 28 points to propel the eighth-seeded Warriors. Faith Wellander led Adna with 13 points.

Girls 1B

Naselle 53, Wellpinit 45: Lauren Katyryniuk scored 22 points for the 10th-seeded Comets. Marissa Seyler led Wellpinit with 19 points.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 63, Cusick 58: Callie Hadne scored 18 points for the No. 4-seeded Wildcats. LaNia Thompson led Cusick with 22 points.

Mossyrock 43, Waterville 34: Payton Torrey scored 20 points for the sixth-seeded Vikings. Waterville-Mansfield’s Ella Osborne had 13 points with 10 rebounds.

Willapa Valley vs Pomeroy, late

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories