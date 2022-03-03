Achievements

Emma McKinney of Mead has been named to the fall dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.4 and at least 12 credit hours.

Elizabeth Seefeldt of Spokane has been named to the fall dean’s list at John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours.

Samantha Schlazer of Spokane has been named to the fall president’s list at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida, requiring a 4.0 GPA.

Brad Self of Airway Heights has graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, during their fall commencement. Self received an Associate’s degree in science.

Jessie Dillon of Newport has been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Andrew Clark of Spokane Valley has been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Piper Burney of Spokane has been named to the fall distinguished scholars list at Rockford University in Rockford, Illinois, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.75 and at least 12 credit hours.

Makena Dashiell of Spokane has been named to the fall dean’s list at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours.

Altyn Cader has been named to the fall dean’s list at California State University Stanislaus in Turlock, California, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours.

The following area students have been named to the fall dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5: Troy Brunner of Spokane and Mackenzie Strom of Newman Lake.

The following area students have been named to the fall dean’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least nine credit hours: Gracen Crosby of Spokane Valley and Alexandra Morrow of Cheney.

The following area students have been named to the fall dean’s list at Cedarville University, in Cedarville, Ohio, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.75 and at least 12 credit hours: Emilie Colvin and Brianna Colvin, both of Edwall.

The following area students have been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5 and at least 12 credit hours: Holden Ellsworth of Pullman; Sydney Shaw of Mead and Kai Kamae, Alec Erb, Chandler Epperly and Dan Van Ormer all of Spokane.

The following area students have been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5: Nicole Livingston of Greenacres and Shannon Panther of Spokane Valley.