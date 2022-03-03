On the Air
Thu., March 3, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
6 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 FS1
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Buffalo at Kent State ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Bowling Green at Toledo CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Richmond at St. Bonaventure ESPN2
5 p.m.: Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Murray St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: WCC Tournament: BYU vs. LMU/Pacific Root
7:30 p.m.: Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD vs. Belmont ESPNU
8:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: Portland vs. San Diego/Pepperdine Root
Basketball, college women
Noon: WCC Tournament: Saint Mary’s vs. LMU Root
2:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: San Diego vs. Santa Clara Root
4 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Princeton ESPNNews
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Stanford Pac-12
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago ESPN
7 p.m.: New York at Phoenix ESPN
Basketball, State 2B, 1B boys, girls
9 a.m.: All-day coverage starts SWX
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Hoag Classic Golf
8 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship Golf
1:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Kenya Open Golf
Gymnastics, college women
6 p.m.: Michigan at Oklahoma ESPN2
Paralympics
6 p.m.: Para biathlon (men’s & women’s 6km sitting) USA
7:10 p.m.: Para Alpine skiing (men’s & women’s downhill) USA
8:05 p.m.: Women’s Para biathlon (6km standing) USA
8:30 p.m.: Para Alpine skiing (men’s downhill) USA
9:05 p.m.: Sled hockey (U.S. vs. Canada) USA
11 p.m.: Para Alpine skiing (women’s & men’s downhill) USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
12:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Whiworth vs. Trinity (Texas)1230-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Alabama at LSU CBS
9 a.m.: Villanova at Butler Fox 28
9 a.m.: Arkansas at Tennessee ESPN
9 a.m.: Virginia at Louisville ESPN2
9:30 a.m.: Davidson at Dayton USA
10 a.m.: Miami at Syracuse ESPNU
11 a.m.: Kentucky at Florida CBS
11 a.m.: Indiana at Purdue ESPN
11 a.m.: N.C. State at Florida St. ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton Fox 28
11:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ESPNNews
Noon: Stanford at Arizona St. Pac-12
Noon: East Carolina at Wichita St. ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: MVC Tournament: TBD CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Oregon at Washington St. CBS
1 p.m.: Texas at Kansas ESPN
1 p.m.: VCU at Saint Louis ESPN2
2 p.m.: DePaul at Uconn Fox 28
2 p.m.: California at Arizona Pac-12
3 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke ESPN
3 p.m.: Iowa St. at Baylor ESPN2
3 p.m.: MVC Tournament: TBD CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Georgetown at Xavier FS1
4:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington Pac-12/Washington
5:30 p.m.: Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Boise St. at Colorado St. CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Saint John’s at Marquette FS1
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Utah ESPNU
7 p.m.: Southern Cal at UCLA ESPN
7:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: TBD at San Francisco ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: San Diego St. at Nevada CBS Sports
9:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: TBD at Santa Clara ESPN2
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn FS1
10:30 a.m.: Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD CBS Sports
1:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: Portland vs. TBD Root
2 p.m.: SEC Tournament: TBD ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: SEC Tournament: TBD ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ABC
Basketball, State 2B, 1B boys, girls
8 a.m.: All-day coverage starts SWX
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic Fox 28
Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Hoag Classic Golf
8 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship Golf
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Kenya Open Golf
Hockey. NHL
9:30 a.m.: St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders NHL
Noon: Chicago at Philadelphia ABC
4 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Root
4 p.m.: Boston at Columbus NHL
MMA
5 p.m.: UFC 272 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN
Paralympics
5 p.m.: Primetime: Paralympics coverage (taped) NBC
6 p.m.: Men’s Para cross-country skiing (18km sitting) USA
7:30 p.m.: Para snowboarding USA
8:05 p.m.: Sled hockey (U.S. vs. South Korea) USA
11 p.m.: Women’s Para cross-country skiing (15km standing) USA
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City USA
7 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley USA
9:30 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool NBC
4:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Charlotte FC Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington St. 920-AM
1:30 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Idaho 1080-AM
1:30 p.m.: Portland State at E. Washington 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 Fox 28
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Houston at Memphis CBS
9 a.m.: Big South Championship: TBA ESPN2
9:30 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio St. Fox 28
11 a.m.: MVC Tournament: TBD CBS
11 a.m.: UCF at Tulsa ESPNU
1 p.m.: SoCon Tournament: TBD ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan St. CBS
3:30 p.m.: SoCon Tournament: TBD ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Iowa at Illinois FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: ACC Tournament: TBD ESPN
11 a.m.: SEC Tournament: TBD ESPN
11 a.m.: Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD ESPN2
Noon: Big East Tournament: TBD FS1
1 p.m.: Big 10 Tournament: TBD ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD FS1
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: TBD ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Big South Championship: TBD ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ABC
12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Milwaukee ABC
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Cleveland ESPN
7 p.m.: New York at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Bowling
9 a.m.: PBA: The Roth/Holman Doubles Championship FS1
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic FS1
Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC
1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Hoag Classic Golf
Gymnastics, college women
Noon: California at UCLA Pac-12
Hockey, NHL
1 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota TNT
4 p.m.: Seattle at Carolina Root
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago NHL
Lacrosse, college men
3 p.m.: Utah at Jacksonville CBS Sports
Paralympics
9 a.m.: Daytime: Paralympics coverage (taped) NBC
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Watford USA
8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City USA
1 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC ESPN
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.