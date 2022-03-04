On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., March 4, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Alabama at LSU CBS
9 a.m.: Villanova at Butler Fox 28
9 a.m.: Arkansas at Tennessee ESPN
9 a.m.: Virginia at Louisville ESPN2
9:30 a.m.: Davidson at Dayton USA
10 a.m.: Miami at Syracuse ESPNU
11 a.m.: Kentucky at Florida CBS
11 a.m.: Indiana at Purdue ESPN
11 a.m.: N.C. State at Florida St. ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton Fox 28
11:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ESPNNews
Noon: Stanford at Arizona St. Pac-12
Noon: East Carolina at Wichita St. ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: MVC Tournament: TBD CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Oregon at Washington St. CBS
1 p.m.: Texas at Kansas ESPN
1 p.m.: VCU at Saint Louis ESPN2
2 p.m.: DePaul at Uconn Fox 28
2 p.m.: California at Arizona Pac-12
3 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke ESPN
3 p.m.: Iowa St. at Baylor ESPN2
3 p.m.: MVC Tournament: TBD CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Georgetown at Xavier FS1
4:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington Pac-12/Washington
5:30 p.m.: Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Boise St. at Colorado St. CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Saint John’s at Marquette FS1
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Utah ESPNU
7 p.m.: Southern Cal at UCLA ESPN
7:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: TBD at San Francisco ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: San Diego St. at Nevada CBS Sports
9:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: TBD at Santa Clara ESPN2
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn FS1
10:30 a.m.: Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD CBS Sports
1:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: Portland vs. TBD Root
2 p.m.: SEC Tournament: TBD ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: SEC Tournament: TBD ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ABC
Basketball, State 2B, 1B boys, girls
8 a.m.: All-day coverage starts SWX
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic Fox 28
Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Hoag Classic Golf
8 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship Golf
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Kenya Open Golf
Hockey. NHL
9:30 a.m.: St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders NHL
Noon: Chicago at Philadelphia ABC
4 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Root
4 p.m.: Boston at Columbus NHL
MMA
5 p.m.: UFC 272 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN
Paralympics
5 p.m.: Primetime: Paralympics coverage (taped) NBC
6 p.m.: Men’s Para cross-country skiing (18km sitting) USA
7:30 p.m.: Para snowboarding USA
8:05 p.m.: Sled hockey (U.S. vs. South Korea) USA
11 p.m.: Women’s Para cross-country skiing (15km standing) USA
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City USA
7 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley USA
9:30 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool NBC
4:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Charlotte FC Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington St. 920-AM
1:30 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Idaho 1080-AM
1:30 p.m.: Portland State at E. Washington 700-AM
All events subject to change
