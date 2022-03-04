The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., March 4, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Alabama at LSU CBS

9 a.m.: Villanova at Butler Fox 28

9 a.m.: Arkansas at Tennessee ESPN

9 a.m.: Virginia at Louisville ESPN2

9:30 a.m.: Davidson at Dayton USA

10 a.m.: Miami at Syracuse ESPNU

11 a.m.: Kentucky at Florida CBS

11 a.m.: Indiana at Purdue ESPN

11 a.m.: N.C. State at Florida St. ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton Fox 28

11:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame ESPNNews

Noon: Stanford at Arizona St. Pac-12

Noon: East Carolina at Wichita St. ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: MVC Tournament: TBD CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Oregon at Washington St. CBS

1 p.m.: Texas at Kansas ESPN

1 p.m.: VCU at Saint Louis ESPN2

2 p.m.: DePaul at Uconn Fox 28

2 p.m.: California at Arizona Pac-12

3 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke ESPN

3 p.m.: Iowa St. at Baylor ESPN2

3 p.m.: MVC Tournament: TBD CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Georgetown at Xavier FS1

4:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington Pac-12/Washington

5:30 p.m.: Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Boise St. at Colorado St. CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Saint John’s at Marquette FS1

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Utah ESPNU

7 p.m.: Southern Cal at UCLA ESPN

7:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: TBD at San Francisco ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: San Diego St. at Nevada CBS Sports

9:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: TBD at Santa Clara ESPN2

Basketball, college women

8 a.m.: Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn FS1

10:30 a.m.: Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD CBS Sports

1:30 p.m.: WCC Tournament: Portland vs. TBD Root

2 p.m.: SEC Tournament: TBD ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: SEC Tournament: TBD ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Lakers ABC

Basketball, State 2B, 1B boys, girls

8 a.m.: All-day coverage starts SWX

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic Fox 28

Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Hoag Classic Golf

8 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship Golf

1:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Kenya Open Golf

Hockey. NHL

9:30 a.m.: St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders NHL

Noon: Chicago at Philadelphia ABC

4 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Root

4 p.m.: Boston at Columbus NHL

MMA

5 p.m.: UFC 272 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN

Paralympics

5 p.m.: Primetime: Paralympics coverage (taped) NBC

6 p.m.: Men’s Para cross-country skiing (18km sitting) USA

7:30 p.m.: Para snowboarding USA

8:05 p.m.: Sled hockey (U.S. vs. South Korea) USA

11 p.m.: Women’s Para cross-country skiing (15km standing) USA

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City USA

7 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley USA

9:30 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool NBC

4:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Charlotte FC Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

12:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington St. 920-AM

1:30 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Idaho 1080-AM

1:30 p.m.: Portland State at E. Washington 700-AM

All events subject to change

