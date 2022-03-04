State 2A, 1A roundup: Pullman boys

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s State 2A/1A basketball tournament action at the Yakima SunDome on Friday.

Boys 2A

(4) Pullman 69, (1) North Kitsap 53: Grayson Hunt recorded a double-double with 22 points and 22 rebounds and the Greyhounds (23-2) beat the Bulldogs (23-4) in a state semifinal.

Jaedyn Brown added 18 points for Pullman. Jonas La Tour led North Kitsap with 23 points.

Pullman will play Lynden in the state championship on Saturday. North Kitsap will play R.A Long in the third-place game.

Boys 1A

(4) Freeman 82, (8) Quincy 72: Boen Phelps scored 20 points, Ryan Russell added 18 and the Scotties (23-3) beat the Jackrabbits (21-6) in a state fourth-place game.

Aidan Heikes and TreyVaughn Bierlink scored 20 points apiece for Quincy.

Freeman will face sixth-seeded Zillah in the fourth-place game Saturday at 8 a.m.

Girls 1A

(6) Freeman 46, (7) Colville 39: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 16 points and the Scotties (16-6) beat the Crimson Hawks (17-5) in a state fourth-place game.

BrookLynn Martin led Colville with 17 points and Ashne’a Anderson added 11.

Freeman will play ninth-seeded Wapato in the fourth-place game Saturday at 9:30 a.m.