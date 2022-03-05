On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., March 5, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 Fox 28
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Houston at Memphis CBS
9 a.m.: Big South Championship: Winthrop vs. Longwood ESPN2
9:30 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio St. Fox 28
11 a.m.: MVC Tournament: Loyola Chicago vs. Drake CBS
11 a.m.: UCF at Tulsa ESPNU
1 p.m.: SoCon Tournament: Wofford vs. Chattanooga ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State CBS
3:30 p.m.: SoCon Tournament: Samford vs. Furman ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Iowa at Illinois FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: ACC Tournament: Miami vs. North Carolina State ESPN
11 a.m.: SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. South Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: Atlantic 10 Tournament: UMass vs. Dayton ESPN2
Noon: Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Connecticut FS1
1 p.m.: Big 10 Tournament: Indiana vs. Iowa ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: Seton Hall vs. Villanova FS1
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Stanford ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Big South Championship: Longwood vs. Campbell ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ABC
12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Milwaukee ABC
4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Cleveland ESPN
7 p.m.: New York at L.A. Clippers ESPN
Bowling, PBA
9 a.m.: Roth/Holman Doubles Championship FS1
Fishing, Bassmaster Series
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Classic FS1
Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC
1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Hoag Classic Golf
Gymnastics, college women
Noon: California at UCLA Pac-12
Hockey, NHL
1 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota TNT
4 p.m.: Seattle at Carolina Root
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago NHL
Lacrosse, college men
3 p.m.: Utah at Jacksonville CBS Sports
Paralympics
9 a.m.: Daytime: Paralympics coverage (taped) NBC
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Watford USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Manchester City USA
1 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC ESPN
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.