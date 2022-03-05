The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., March 5, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400 Fox 28

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Houston at Memphis CBS

9 a.m.: Big South Championship: Winthrop vs. Longwood ESPN2

9:30 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio St. Fox 28

11 a.m.: MVC Tournament: Loyola Chicago vs. Drake CBS

11 a.m.: UCF at Tulsa ESPNU

1 p.m.: SoCon Tournament: Wofford vs. Chattanooga ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan State CBS

3:30 p.m.: SoCon Tournament: Samford vs. Furman ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Iowa at Illinois FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: ACC Tournament: Miami vs. North Carolina State ESPN

11 a.m.: SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. South Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Atlantic 10 Tournament: UMass vs. Dayton ESPN2

Noon: Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Connecticut FS1

1 p.m.: Big 10 Tournament: Indiana vs. Iowa ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: Seton Hall vs. Villanova FS1

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Stanford ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Big South Championship: Longwood vs. Campbell ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ABC

12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Milwaukee ABC

4:30 p.m.: Toronto at Cleveland ESPN

7 p.m.: New York at L.A. Clippers ESPN

Bowling, PBA

9 a.m.: Roth/Holman Doubles Championship FS1

Fishing, Bassmaster Series

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Classic FS1

Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational NBC

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Hoag Classic Golf

Gymnastics, college women

Noon: California at UCLA Pac-12

Hockey, NHL

1 p.m.: Dallas at Minnesota TNT

4 p.m.: Seattle at Carolina Root

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago NHL

Lacrosse, college men

3 p.m.: Utah at Jacksonville CBS Sports

Paralympics

9 a.m.: Daytime: Paralympics coverage (taped) NBC

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Watford USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Manchester City USA

1 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC ESPN

All events subject to change

