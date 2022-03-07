On the Air
UPDATED: Mon., March 7, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, Africa league
9:30 a.m.: SLAC (Guinea) vs. US Monastir (Tunisia), Diamniadio, Senegal NBATV
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: Atlantic Sun Tournament: Jacksonville at Bellarmine, Championship ESPN2
4 p.m.: Colonial Tournament: Delaware vs. UNC Wilmington, Championship CBSSN
4 p.m.: Horizon Tournament: Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky, Championship ESPN
4 p.m.: Northeast Tournament: Wagner at Bryant, Championship ESPN2
6 p.m.: West Coast Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s/Santa Clara, Championship ESPN
6 p.m.: Summit League Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. N. Dakota St., Championship ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Horizon Tournament: IUPUI vs. Cleveland State, Championship ESPNU
11 a.m.: Summit League Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota, Championship ESPNU
1 p.m.: West Coast Tournament: BYU vs. Gonzaga, Championship, Las Vegas ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis TNT
7 p.m.: LA Clippers at Golden State TNT
Paralympics
9 a.m.: Para Biathlon (Men’s & Women’s 10km); Para Alpine Skiing (Men’s & Women’s Super Combined); & More (Taped) USA
Soccer, men’s
Noon: UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at Liverpool CBS
5 p.m.: CONCACAF: NY City FC vs. Comunicaciones, FS1
7 p.m.: CONCACAF: León at Seattle FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: WCC Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s/Santa Clara 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: WCC Tournament: BYU vs. Gonzaga………………………..790-AM
