UPDATED: Mon., March 7, 2022

The Associated Press

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, Africa league

9:30 a.m.: SLAC (Guinea) vs. US Monastir (Tunisia), Diamniadio, Senegal NBATV

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: Atlantic Sun Tournament: Jacksonville at Bellarmine, Championship ESPN2

4 p.m.: Colonial Tournament: Delaware vs. UNC Wilmington, Championship CBSSN

4 p.m.: Horizon Tournament: Wright State vs. Northern Kentucky, Championship ESPN

4 p.m.: Northeast Tournament: Wagner at Bryant, Championship ESPN2

6 p.m.: West Coast Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s/Santa Clara, Championship ESPN

6 p.m.: Summit League Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. N. Dakota St., Championship ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Horizon Tournament: IUPUI vs. Cleveland State, Championship ESPNU

11 a.m.: Summit League Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota, Championship ESPNU

1 p.m.: West Coast Tournament: BYU vs. Gonzaga, Championship, Las Vegas ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis TNT

7 p.m.: LA Clippers at Golden State TNT

Paralympics

9 a.m.: Para Biathlon (Men’s & Women’s 10km); Para Alpine Skiing (Men’s & Women’s Super Combined); & More (Taped) USA

Soccer, men’s

Noon: UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at Liverpool CBS

5 p.m.: CONCACAF: NY City FC vs. Comunicaciones, FS1

7 p.m.: CONCACAF: León at Seattle FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: WCC Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s/Santa Clara 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: WCC Tournament: BYU vs. Gonzaga………………………..790-AM

