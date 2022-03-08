The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., March 8, 2022

The Associated Press

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, Africa League

9 a.m.: REG (Rwanda) vs. SLAC (Guinea) NBA

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: ACC Tournament: Syracuse vs. Florida St. ESPN

11:30 a.m.: ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. Wake Forest ESPN

Noon: Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. Arizona St. Pac-12

1:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Xavier FS1

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Oregon Pac-12

4 p.m.: ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2

4 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. Kansas St. ESPNU

4 p.m.: Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. St. John’s FS1

4:30 p.m.: Patriot League Tournament: Navy at Colgate CBSSN

6 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Cal vs. Washington St. Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Seton Hall FS1

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Washington Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

7 p.m.: Mountain West Tournament: UNLV vs. TBA CBSSN

Golf

3 p.m.: World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Golf

10 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Phoenix at Miami ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Portland at Utah ESPN

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Washington at Edmonton TNT

7:30 p.m.: Montreal at Vancouver TNT

Paralympics

9 a.m.: Para cross-country skiing (free sprint finals) USA

6 p.m.: Men’s Para Alpine skiing (Giant Slalom) USA

7 p.m.: Wheelchair curling (U.S. vs. Sweden) USA

8 p.m.: Paralympic coverage USA

10 p.m.: Men’s Para Alpine skiing (Giant Slalom) USA

11:30 p.m.: Paralympic coverage USA

Soccer, men’s, UEFA Champions League

Noon: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid CBS

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Basketball, college men

8 a.m.: Idaho vs. Southern Utah 92.5-FM

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Northern Arizona 700-AM

5:30 p.m.: Washington State vs. California 920-AM

All events subject to change

