UPDATED: Tue., March 8, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, Africa League
9 a.m.: REG (Rwanda) vs. SLAC (Guinea) NBA
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: ACC Tournament: Syracuse vs. Florida St. ESPN
11:30 a.m.: ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. Wake Forest ESPN
Noon: Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. Arizona St. Pac-12
1:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Xavier FS1
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Oregon Pac-12
4 p.m.: ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2
4 p.m.: Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. Kansas St. ESPNU
4 p.m.: Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. St. John’s FS1
4:30 p.m.: Patriot League Tournament: Navy at Colgate CBSSN
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Cal vs. Washington St. Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. Virginia ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Seton Hall FS1
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Washington Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
7 p.m.: Mountain West Tournament: UNLV vs. TBA CBSSN
Golf
3 p.m.: World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Golf
10 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Phoenix at Miami ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Portland at Utah ESPN
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Washington at Edmonton TNT
7:30 p.m.: Montreal at Vancouver TNT
Paralympics
9 a.m.: Para cross-country skiing (free sprint finals) USA
6 p.m.: Men’s Para Alpine skiing (Giant Slalom) USA
7 p.m.: Wheelchair curling (U.S. vs. Sweden) USA
8 p.m.: Paralympic coverage USA
10 p.m.: Men’s Para Alpine skiing (Giant Slalom) USA
11:30 p.m.: Paralympic coverage USA
Soccer, men’s, UEFA Champions League
Noon: Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid CBS
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: Idaho vs. Southern Utah 92.5-FM
1 p.m.: Eastern Washington vs. Northern Arizona 700-AM
5:30 p.m.: Washington State vs. California 920-AM
All events subject to change
