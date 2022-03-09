On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., March 9, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s tournaments
9 a.m.: ACC: Syracuse vs. Duke ESPN
9 a.m.: Big East: Butler vs. Providence FS1
9 a.m.: A10: George Mason vs. Fordham USA
9:30 a.m.: Big 12: TCU vs. Texas ESPN2
10 a.m.: AAC: East Carolina vs. Cincinnati ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: ACC: Boston College vs. Miami ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Big East: Marquette vs. Creighton FS1
11:30 a.m.: Atlantic 10: La Salle vs. Saint Louis USA
Noon: Mountain West: Nevada vs. Boise St. CBSSN
Noon: Big 12: West Virginia vs. Kansas ESPN
Noon: AAC: Tulsa vs. Wichita St. ESPNU
Noon: Pac-12: Stanford vs. Arizona Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: Mountain West: UNLV vs. Wyoming CBSSN
2:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Oregon vs. Colorado Pac-12
3 p.m.: A10: UMass vs. George Washington USA
4 p.m.: Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Baylor ESPN
4 p.m.: ACC: Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame ESPN2
4 p.m.: AAC: South Florida vs. UCF ESPNU
4 p.m.: Big East: St. John’s vs. Villanova FS1
5:30 p.m.: A10: Rhode Island vs. Richmond USA
6 p.m.: Mountain West: Utah State vs. Colorado St. CBSSN
6 p.m.: Pac-12: Washington State vs. UCLA Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: ACC: Virginia vs. North Carolina ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Big 12: Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Big East: Seton Hall vs. UConn FS1
8:30 p.m.: Mountain West: Fresno State vs. San Diego St. CBSSN
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Washington/Utah vs. Southern Cal FS1
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: AAC Tournament: South Florida vs. UCF ESPNU
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Players Championship, First Round Golf
10 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round Golf
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia TNT
7 p.m.: Golden State at Denver TNT
Paralympics
7 a.m.: Men’s Para Alpine skiing (Giant Slalom) USA
8:05 p.m.: Sled hockey (semifinal) USA
10 p.m.: Women’s Para Alpine skiing (12.5km sitting) USA
11 p.m.: Men’s Para biathlon (12.5km sitting) USA
Midnight: Women’s Para Alpine skiing (Giant Slalom) USA
1:30 a.m. (Friday): Para biathlon (men’s & women’s 12.5km vision impaired) USA
3 a.m. (Friday): Paralympic coverage USA
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men’s tournaments
6:30 p.m.: Big Sky: EWU vs. N. Colorado 700-AM
5:30 p.m.: Pac-12: WSU vs. UCLA 920-AM
All events subject to change
