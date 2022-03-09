The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Wed., March 9, 2022

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s tournaments

9 a.m.: ACC: Syracuse vs. Duke ESPN

9 a.m.: Big East: Butler vs. Providence FS1

9 a.m.: A10: George Mason vs. Fordham USA

9:30 a.m.: Big 12: TCU vs. Texas ESPN2

10 a.m.: AAC: East Carolina vs. Cincinnati ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: ACC: Boston College vs. Miami ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Big East: Marquette vs. Creighton FS1

11:30 a.m.: Atlantic 10: La Salle vs. Saint Louis USA

Noon: Mountain West: Nevada vs. Boise St. CBSSN

Noon: Big 12: West Virginia vs. Kansas ESPN

Noon: AAC: Tulsa vs. Wichita St. ESPNU

Noon: Pac-12: Stanford vs. Arizona Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: Mountain West: UNLV vs. Wyoming CBSSN

2:30 p.m.: Pac-12: Oregon vs. Colorado Pac-12

3 p.m.: A10: UMass vs. George Washington USA

4 p.m.: Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Baylor ESPN

4 p.m.: ACC: Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame ESPN2

4 p.m.: AAC: South Florida vs. UCF ESPNU

4 p.m.: Big East: St. John’s vs. Villanova FS1

5:30 p.m.: A10: Rhode Island vs. Richmond USA

6 p.m.: Mountain West: Utah State vs. Colorado St. CBSSN

6 p.m.: Pac-12: Washington State vs. UCLA Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: ACC: Virginia vs. North Carolina ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Big 12: Iowa St. vs. Texas Tech ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Big East: Seton Hall vs. UConn FS1

8:30 p.m.: Mountain West: Fresno State vs. San Diego St. CBSSN

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Tournament: Washington/Utah vs. Southern Cal FS1

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: AAC Tournament: South Florida vs. UCF ESPNU

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Players Championship, First Round Golf

10 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round Golf

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia TNT

7 p.m.: Golden State at Denver TNT

Paralympics

7 a.m.: Men’s Para Alpine skiing (Giant Slalom) USA

8:05 p.m.: Sled hockey (semifinal) USA

10 p.m.: Women’s Para Alpine skiing (12.5km sitting) USA

11 p.m.: Men’s Para biathlon (12.5km sitting) USA

Midnight: Women’s Para Alpine skiing (Giant Slalom) USA

1:30 a.m. (Friday): Para biathlon (men’s & women’s 12.5km vision impaired) USA

3 a.m. (Friday): Paralympic coverage USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men’s tournaments

6:30 p.m.: Big Sky: EWU vs. N. Colorado 700-AM

5:30 p.m.: Pac-12: WSU vs. UCLA 920-AM

All events subject to change

