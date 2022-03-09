Target to feature Target Zero products aimed at reducing waste
UPDATED: Wed., March 9, 2022
Target has started to mark products with a Target Zero icon in stores and online to show that the products and packaging are designed to be refillable, reusable or compostable, or made from recycled materials or content that reduce the use of plastic.
Customers were able to first find marked Target Zero items in Target’s beauty, personal care and household essentials categories in late February. More products will be added in the future.
Products like Burt’s Bees, Pacifica beauty products, and select items from Target’s cleaning and household brand Everspring will be some of the items featured as Target Zero products.
“We can’t wait to introduce our guests to Target Zero because we recognize their growing calls to find products that fit within their lifestyle, designed with sustainability in mind,” Jill Sando, Target’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement.
Target Zero will also offer exclusive zero-waste solutions, such as a Target packaging innovation from Burt’s Bees that uses metal tins that are recyclable for its lip balms instead of single-use plastics.
Target Zero is one of Target’s first steps involving its vendor partners as part of its sustainability strategy it calls Target Forward.
As part of those goals, Target aims to have all of its private brands’ plastic packaging be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.