TV Best Bets

‘Undercover Boss’

Gary Findley, the head of Restoration 1, is a Texan who proudly describes himself as a “redneck CEO,” so he may not have a hard time passing as part of the mainstream personnel of the company as he goes undercover to make sure there are no hidden flaws in the corporate playbook that could cause problems for the franchisees. Being certain of that is especially important with a company like Restoration 1, which involves biohazard remediation. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on CBS.

‘Charmed’

As they struggle to adjust to life without their sister Macy, Mel (Melonie Diaz) finds welcome distraction in trying new flings at the magical hot spot the Blue Camellia Bar, while Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) takes on more than her share of demon hunting in the Season 4 premiere “Not That Girl.” Elsewhere, Harry (Rupert Evans) wrestle with grief over his lost love, while Jordan (Jordan Donica) tests his newfound powers by teaming up with Maggie. Meanwhile, a young woman in Philadelphia (Lucy Barrett) is about to confront her new destiny. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on KSKN.

‘Mainstream’

Gia Coppola, granddaughter of Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola, directed and co-wrote this uneven but entertaining 2020 dramedy starring Maya Hawke (daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) as Frankie Cabot, a struggling young West Hollywood filmmaker whose career and YouTube profile gets a boost after she runs into an aimless eccentric named Link (Andrew Garfield), who is living off the grid. She posts a video of him in a manic moment that quickly goes viral. Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman and Johnny Knoxville co-star. 8 p.m. on SHOW.

‘Dynasty’

Liam (Adam Huber) is gravely concerned when Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) seems to shrug off their recent marital drama and announces she ready to jump back into her former work-centric life in the new episode “How Did the Board Meeting Go?” Meanwhile, Amanda (Eliza Bennett) enlists the help of Kirby (Maddison Brown) after making a discovery that could help Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) with her murder charge. Kirby also teams up with Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) to “help” Culhane (Robert C. Riley) plan his future, much to the latter’s dismay. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on KSKN.

‘Ancient Aliens’

Throughout the ancient world, folklore often included tales of fearsome dragons, some of whom were worshipped and revered as architects of civilization as it would come to be known. Were these “dragons” possibly extraterrestrial visitors who looked a lot like winged monsters as they descended from the skies down to those ancient lands? That’s a topic for discussion in the new episode “Decoding the Dragon Gods.” (TVPG) 9 p.m. on HIST.

‘The Ghost Town Terror’

The Broussard family definitely got more than they bargained for when they went looking for a new start in Big Sky Country and thought they had found it near Anaconda, Montana. They bought a 52-acre property that encompassed a sprawling ghost town and guest ranch, only to discover the site is a hotbed of sinister supernatural activity. This new six-episode series follows paranormal experts Tim Wood and Sapphire Sandalo as they try to help the Broussards, assisted by fellow investigator Scott Di Lalla and psychic medium Sarah Lemos. (TV14) 10 p.m. on TRAV.

‘I Survived a Serial Killer’

“The Toy Box Killer” revisits the chilling 1999 case of Cynthia Vigil, who was kidnapped in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, and held captive for three days before she managed to escape and flee to the police. David Parker Ray, her kidnapper, was taken to jail, and the subsequent FBI investigation revealed that Parker had a well-stocked torture chamber – which he called “the toy box” – that almost beggared the imagination. He also was responsible for multiple incidents of kidnapping, torture and murder. (TV14) 10:01 p.m. on A&E.