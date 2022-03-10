Mariners’ GM Jerry Dipoto is on the clock with baseball’s return. Which free agents could make their way to Seattle?

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

After 99 excruciating days of waiting and wondering when or if it would return, watching the back and forth of the pugilistic negotiations between the Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players Association play out on social media, one of the most anticipated seasons in recent Mariners history can restart with the same sense of urgency that was felt when the 2021 season ended.

On Thursday afternoon, the lockout that was initiated by MLB owners on Dec. 2 officially came to an end with an agreement being reached by both sides on a new five-year collective bargaining agreement.

It was a stunning resolution to the contentious situation considering less than 24 hours earlier, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred issued a lengthy statement, noting that the plan was to cancel regular-season games through April 14.

However, the new CBA guarantees a 162-game schedule with the season starting on April 7. Previously scheduled to open the 2022 season at home against the Giants, this means the Mariners will open the 2022 season at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins as part of a four-game series (April 7, 9-11). They will continue the road trip with a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox (April 12-14).

Seattle’s home opener will come on April 15 at T-Mobile Park against the Houston Astros. The three-game series against their American League West rival starts a nine-game, 10-day homestand.

Mariners players can start now start reporting to the team’s complex on Friday with a mandatory reporting date of March 14. MLB will resume spring training games on March 17.

With players like shortstop J.P. Crawford and first baseman Evan White living in the Phoenix area during the offseason, and outfielders Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic and first baseman Ty France already in the area working out, there are likely to be several players at the complex on Friday.

This also means the offseason that was put on hold with a transaction freeze due to the lockout can now resume, meaning teams can now sign free agents and consummate trades with other teams.

Or put simply: It’s Jerry Dipoto’s time.

The Mariners president of baseball operations can finally resume his offseason plans of adding impact hitters to a lineup that struggled to hit or score runs with any sort of consistency last season and is now without Kyle Seager, who hit 35 homers and drove in 100 RBI in 2021.

Will they make a run at versatile free agent infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant, a former MVP with the Cubs, who can play third base, left field and first base while providing offensive punch?

Or do they try to go after Rockies shortstop Trevor Story and give him a contract north of $150 million to play either second or third base?

Perhaps Dipoto might decide to offer Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki, one of the best pure hitters in Japan’s Nippon Professional League.

There is also the need to add starting pitching to the rotation – a fifth starter who has had proven MLB success and can provide depth for the rotation as a stopgap before the army of young pitching prospects make their way to the big leagues.

And there is also the possibility of trades. The Mariners would love to pry away all-star third baseman Matt Chapman or young starter Frankie Montas from the A’s in a trade that doesn’t involve Julio Rodriguez, George Kirby or Noelvi Marte.

So many options, so many transactions, so little time for Dipoto, who is the most prolific dealmaker in baseball.

“Can someone get Jerry a few more cellphones please?”

In the weeks leading up to the end of the past CBA and the expected lockout, Dipoto was active as always.

He made a deft trade acquiring All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Padres. A .300 hitter last season, he brings bat-to-ball skills to the Mariners lineup that was heavy on swings and misses.

The headline move … thus far … was the signing of reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray to a 5-year, $115 million contract just before the lockout.

But with plenty of payroll room and a fan base that has expectations for an appearance in the expanded 12-team postseason, Dipoto and Mariners ownership know they must continue to add talent to the team’s roster.

Mariners’ possible free agent targets:

• Kris Bryant, IF/OF

• Trevor Story, SS

• Seiya Suzuki, OF

• Nic Castellanos, OF

• Michael Conforto, OF

• Kyle Schwarber, DH/1B

• Tyler Anderson, LHP

• Michael Pineda, RHP

• Matt Boyd, LHP

Mariners’ potential trade targets:





• Matt Chapman, 3B, A’s

• Matt Olson, 1B, A’s

• Frankie Montas, RHP, A’s

• Chris Bassitt, RHP, A’s

• Sonny Gray, RHP, Reds

• Bryan Reynolds, OF, Pirates

• Brian Anderson, OF, Marlins

