UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1
10:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200 FS1
Auto racing, NHRA
11 a.m.: NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Shootout Fox
Basketball, college men’s tournaments
8 a.m.: America East: TBD ESPN2
8 a.m.: Ivy League: TBD ESPNU
10 a.m.: Big Ten: TBD CBA
10 a.m.: SEC: TBD ESPN
10 a.m.: Mid-Eastern Athletic: TBD ESPN2
11 a.m.: Ivy League: TBD ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Big Ten: TBD CBS
12:30 p.m.: SEC: TBD ESPN
12:30 p.m.: AAC: TBD ESPN2
1 p.m.: Metro Atlantic: TBD ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: AAC: TBD ESPN2
3 p.m.: Mountain West: TBD CBS
3 p.m.: Big 12: TBD ESPN
3 p.m.: SWAC: TBD ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Big East: TBD Fox
4:30 p.m.: Metro Atlantic: TBD ESPN2
5 p.m.: Big Sky: TBD ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: ACC: TBD ESPN
6 p.m.: Pac-12: TBD Fox
6:30 p.m.: Southland: TBD ESPN2
7 p.m.: Western Athletic: TBD ESPNU
8:30 p.m.: Big West: TBD ESPN2
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Players Championship NBC
10:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Golden State ABC
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Philadelphia at Carolina ABC
4 p.m.: Seattle at Montreal Root
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX
Paralympics
9 a.m.: Daytime: Paralympics coverage NBC
5 p.m.: Primetime: Paralympics coverage NBC
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Winter Games Closing Ceremony USA
Soccer, men’s
7a.m.: Premier League: Burnley at Brentford USA
12:30 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle Fox
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane…………………………………………………..103.5-FM
All events subject to change
