The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 37° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the air

UPDATED: Fri., March 11, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

8:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series: Qualifying FS1

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200 FS1

Auto racing, NHRA

11 a.m.: NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Shootout Fox

Basketball, college men’s tournaments

8 a.m.: America East: TBD ESPN2

8 a.m.: Ivy League: TBD ESPNU

10 a.m.: Big Ten: TBD CBA

10 a.m.: SEC: TBD ESPN

10 a.m.: Mid-Eastern Athletic: TBD ESPN2

11 a.m.: Ivy League: TBD ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Big Ten: TBD CBS

12:30 p.m.: SEC: TBD ESPN

12:30 p.m.: AAC: TBD ESPN2

1 p.m.: Metro Atlantic: TBD ESPNU

2:30 p.m.: AAC: TBD ESPN2

3 p.m.: Mountain West: TBD CBS

3 p.m.: Big 12: TBD ESPN

3 p.m.: SWAC: TBD ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Big East: TBD Fox

4:30 p.m.: Metro Atlantic: TBD ESPN2

5 p.m.: Big Sky: TBD ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: ACC: TBD ESPN

6 p.m.: Pac-12: TBD Fox

6:30 p.m.: Southland: TBD ESPN2

7 p.m.: Western Athletic: TBD ESPNU

8:30 p.m.: Big West: TBD ESPN2

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Players Championship NBC

10:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand Golf

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Golden State ABC

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Philadelphia at Carolina ABC

4 p.m.: Seattle at Montreal Root

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX

Paralympics

9 a.m.: Daytime: Paralympics coverage NBC

5 p.m.: Primetime: Paralympics coverage NBC

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): Winter Games Closing Ceremony USA

Soccer, men’s

7a.m.: Premier League: Burnley at Brentford USA

12:30 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle Fox

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane…………………………………………………..103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.