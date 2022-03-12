The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 59° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., March 12, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: The Ruoff Mortgage 500, Phoenix Raceway Fox

Bowling

9 a.m.: WSOB PBA World Championship Fox

Basketball, college men’s tournaments

8 a.m.: Ivy League: TBD ESPN2

9 a.m.: Atlantic 10: TBD CBS

9 a.m.: SEC: TBD ESPN

11:15 a.m.: AAC: TBD ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Big Ten: TBD CBS

2 p.m.: NCAA Championship Selection Show CBS

Basketball, college women’s tournaments

8 a.m.: Northeast: TBD ESPNU

10 a.m.: Big 12: TBD ESPN2

10 a.m.: Missouri Valley: TBD ESPNU

5 p.m.: NCAA Championship Selection Show………………………….ESPN

Lacrosse, college men’s

Noon: Syracuse at Johns Hopkins ESPNU

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Players Championship NBC

Horse racing

11 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Basketball, NBA

9 a.m.: New York at Brooklyn ABC

11:30 a.m.: Dallas at Boston ABC

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Toronto at Buffalo TNT

Paralympics

Midnight: Para Cross-Country Skiing (Open relay final) USA

3:30 a.m.: Paralympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony USA

11 a.m.: Sled Hockey (Gold medal game) USA

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United USA

8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal USA

12:30 p.m.: MLS: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United FC FS1

1 p.m.: USL: Tampa Bay at Birmingham ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college men’s

12:45 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington St. 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.