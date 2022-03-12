On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., March 12, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, NASCAR
11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: The Ruoff Mortgage 500, Phoenix Raceway Fox
Bowling
9 a.m.: WSOB PBA World Championship Fox
Basketball, college men’s tournaments
8 a.m.: Ivy League: TBD ESPN2
9 a.m.: Atlantic 10: TBD CBS
9 a.m.: SEC: TBD ESPN
11:15 a.m.: AAC: TBD ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Big Ten: TBD CBS
2 p.m.: NCAA Championship Selection Show CBS
Basketball, college women’s tournaments
8 a.m.: Northeast: TBD ESPNU
10 a.m.: Big 12: TBD ESPN2
10 a.m.: Missouri Valley: TBD ESPNU
5 p.m.: NCAA Championship Selection Show………………………….ESPN
Lacrosse, college men’s
Noon: Syracuse at Johns Hopkins ESPNU
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Players Championship NBC
Horse racing
11 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Basketball, NBA
9 a.m.: New York at Brooklyn ABC
11:30 a.m.: Dallas at Boston ABC
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Toronto at Buffalo TNT
Paralympics
Midnight: Para Cross-Country Skiing (Open relay final) USA
3:30 a.m.: Paralympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony USA
11 a.m.: Sled Hockey (Gold medal game) USA
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United USA
8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal USA
12:30 p.m.: MLS: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United FC FS1
1 p.m.: USL: Tampa Bay at Birmingham ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college men’s
12:45 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington St. 700-AM
All events subject to change
