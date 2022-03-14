The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Mon., March 14, 2022

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Bowling, PBA

5 p.m.: The WSOB Scorpion Championship … FS1

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern … TRU

4 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Missouri St. at Oklahoma … ESPN

4 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Belmont at Vanderbilt … ESPN2

4 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Princeton at VCU … ESPNU

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. Wyoming … TRU

6 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Oregon at Utah St. … ESPN

6 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Alcorn St. at Texas A&M … ESPN2

6 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Clevelandn St. at Xavier … ESPNU

8 p.m.: NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure at Colorado … ESPN2

8 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Santa Clara at Washington St. … ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Phoenix at New Orleans … NBA

Softball, college

1 p.m.: Wisconsin at Utah … Pac-12

3:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Utah … Pac-12

Tennis

10 a.m.: BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds … TENNIS

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

TBD … TBD

TBD … TBD

TBD … TBD

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Whitworth coaches show … 1230-AM

