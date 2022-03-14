On the air
UPDATED: Mon., March 14, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Bowling, PBA
5 p.m.: The WSOB Scorpion Championship … FS1
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern … TRU
4 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Missouri St. at Oklahoma … ESPN
4 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Belmont at Vanderbilt … ESPN2
4 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Princeton at VCU … ESPNU
6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Indiana vs. Wyoming … TRU
6 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Oregon at Utah St. … ESPN
6 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Alcorn St. at Texas A&M … ESPN2
6 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Clevelandn St. at Xavier … ESPNU
8 p.m.: NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure at Colorado … ESPN2
8 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Santa Clara at Washington St. … ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Phoenix at New Orleans … NBA
Softball, college
1 p.m.: Wisconsin at Utah … Pac-12
3:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Utah … Pac-12
Tennis
10 a.m.: BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds … TENNIS
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
TBD … TBD
TBD … TBD
TBD … TBD
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Whitworth coaches show … 1230-AM
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.