Spokane County COVID-19 cases continue to drop

UPDATED: Tue., March 15, 2022

By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

From staff reports

Spokane County’s two-week case rate continues to drop.

In the past two weeks there have been 164 new cases per 100,000 residents, a decrease from the previous rate of 343 cases per 100,000 residents.

Additionally, daily hospitalizations have also dropped in the last week.

In the last week data is available for, there was just 1.4 daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in Spokane County. This has dropped from four daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents the previous week.

Here’s a look at local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

There have been 1,307 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 43 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane County hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District reported 298 new COVID cases but the majority of these are backlogged cases just now being processed. There are still 1,500 cases to process.

There are 29 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is primarily funded by the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, with additional support from Report for America and members of the Spokane community. These stories can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

