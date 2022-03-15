Spokane County COVID-19 cases continue to drop
UPDATED: Tue., March 15, 2022
From staff reports
Spokane County’s two-week case rate continues to drop.
In the past two weeks there have been 164 new cases per 100,000 residents, a decrease from the previous rate of 343 cases per 100,000 residents.
Additionally, daily hospitalizations have also dropped in the last week.
In the last week data is available for, there was just 1.4 daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in Spokane County. This has dropped from four daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents the previous week.
Here’s a look at local numbers
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday.
There have been 1,307 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.
There are 43 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane County hospitals.
The Panhandle Health District reported 298 new COVID cases but the majority of these are backlogged cases just now being processed. There are still 1,500 cases to process.
There are 29 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
