Avista named among “ethical” company list

Avista Corp. was named as one of the world’s most ethical companies for the third consecutive year by Ethisphere, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based firm that measures ethical business practices.

Ethisphere selected 136 companies in 45 industries worldwide for its 2022 list.

Avista was among nine honorees in the energy and utilities industry.

Ethisphere’s assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics, compliance activities, governance and diversity, according to the release.

Avista plans to serve customers with 100% clean electricity by 2045 and to have a carbon-neutral supply of electricity by the end of 2027, according to an Ethisphere news release.

“Today, Avista serves our customers with an electric generation mix that’s 60% renewable,” Dennis Vermillion, president and CEO of Avista Corp., said in a statement.

“We strive to improve the lives of our customers through the safe, responsible, and affordable delivery of energy, in a way that is trustworthy, innovative and collaborative,” he continued. “While it’s not always easy to strike this balance, we remain resolute in our commitment to these guiding principles.”

Amazon workers stage walkout

More than 60 workers across three Amazon delivery stations staged a walkout on Wednesday to demand a $3 raise and a return to 20-minute breaks, according to one of the labor organizers leading the effort.

Ellie Pfeffer, an organizer and warehouse associate at an Amazon delivery station called ZYO1 in Queens, New York, said five people walked out of her station Wednesday in a shift that only has nine workers.

She said 28 employees walked out of another station in the borough, called DBK1, and 30 more at the DMD9 station in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The protest is being organized by a group of Amazon warehouse workers called Amazonians United, which said in a statement that its demands were first brought up in December through a coordinated petition among six Amazon warehouses in the East Coast.

The group claims “rather than responding in good faith in the months since raising the issue, management has attempted to illegally intimidate and remove participants in collective actions from their warehouses.”

Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said the Seattle- based company is “proud to offer industry leading pay, competitive benefits, and the opportunity for all to grow within the company.”

“While there are many established ways of ensuring we hear the opinions of our employees inside our business, we also respect the right for some to make their opinions known externally,” Nantel said in an emailed statement.

Amazon is the nation’s second-largest private employer behind Walmart.

Its starting pay is still $15 per hour, but the company said last year its paying new hires an average of $18 an hour.

Pfeffer says the base hourly pay at her facility is $15.75 an hour. It’s slightly higher at the facility in Maryland – $15.90, said Linda Gomma, an associate at DMD9.

Workers also want to add 10 minutes to their break per shift. Pfeffer said Amazon offered two paid 20-minute long breaks during the pandemic, but returned back to 15-minute long breaks in October.

U.S. retail sales slowed last month

NEW YORK – After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February on gadgets, home furnishings and other discretionary items as higher prices for food, gasoline, and shelter are eating up more of their wallet.

Retail sales increased 0.3% after registering a revised 4.9% jump from December to January, fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts, according to the Commerce Department. January’s increase was the biggest jump in spending since last March, when American households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400.

Business at furniture and home furnishing stores fell 1% in February, while sales at electronic and appliance stores slipped 0.6%. General merchandise stores saw business down 0.2%, while online sales fell 3.7%. Restaurant sales rose 2.5% as shoppers shift more of their spending to services as the threat of COVID-19 fades.

From staff and wire reports

And there are new pressures that could send prices even higher, namely the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Western companies have pulled out of Russia after it sent tank columns toward the capital of Kyiv and heavily shelled the southern seaport of Mariupol and other urban centers.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported that consumer inflation, propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, jumped 7.9% over the past year, the sharpest spike since 1982. That 12-month period ended in February, meaning it does not include most of the oil and gas price increases that followed the start of Russia’s war on Feb. 24.

Crude and natural gas have spiked about 30% this year, though energy futures did retreat this week.

Many retailers are bracing for how the war will worsen supply shortages, with reports already surfacing of limited supplies of wheat, vegetable oils, metals, and electronic components like chips.

In addition to the Russian invasion, rising COVID-19 cases and renewed restrictions in China could intensify supply chain issues.