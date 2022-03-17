The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Local business

Business Beat

UPDATED: Thu., March 17, 2022

By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Health

Jessica Hellyer, MD has been hired at Cancer Care Northwest as the newest oncologist/hematologist. Dr. Hellyer previously finished her residency at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California.

She has worked to develop her expertise in the treatment of lung cancer including small cell lung cancer.

Music

Dan Wallace Miller has been hired as the new artistic director for the Inland Northwest Opera.

Miller founded the Vespertine Opera Theater in Seattle, Washington and has worked on operas all over the country.

Honors

The National Asphalt Pavement Association has announced Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. of Lewiston and Post Falls has won five national awards for projects in the Inland Northwest.

The five projects include the Pullman Moscow Regional Airport, SH 13 in Grangeville, Idaho, Harrington Tokio Road in Post Falls, Bigelow Gulch Rd. and Evergreen Rd. in Spokane.

The Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. has won national awards for the previous five years.

