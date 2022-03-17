Difference makers: Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren spark second-half run in Gonzaga’s 93-72 win

Drew Timme

The junior forward overcame a slow start by scoring 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the second half to finish with 32 points. Timme overpowered and outmaneuvered the Panthers, who were limited inside after losing Eliel Nsoseme to an injury late in the first half and Kaleb Scott to fouls in the second half. Timme also matched his career high with 13 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren

The freshman forward, like Timme, had some rough moments in the opening half, but he rallied to finish with 19 points, 17 rebounds, seven blocked shots and five assists. The 7-footer made 8 of 13 shots – 8 of 11 inside the arc – and scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half. His 17 boards equaled his season high. His seven blocks equaled his season high and matched Przemek Karnowski for the most in Mark Few’s 23 seasons as head coach.

Key moment





Gonzaga finally put together a scoring run near the midpoint of the second half to gain some separation. The Zags rattled off 21 straight points to build an 83-58 lead with 5:20 left. It started with a pair of Anton Watson free throws. Watson then misfired on a free throw, but Holmgren scored on a putback. Timme and Holmgren combined for six more baskets to stretch Gonzaga’s lead.