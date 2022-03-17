Schweitzer Engineering hosting job fair in Pullman

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is hosting an open house to potentially hire more than 100 assemblers to work at its manufacturing facilities in Pullman and Lewiston, Idaho.

The hiring event will take place March 23 from 3-8 p.m. at SEL Event Center at 1825 Schweitzer Drive in Pullman.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about SEL and the assembler position. Members from the company’s manufacturing and human resources departments will be available to answer questions, conduct same-day job interviews and review benefits.

Many of the positions are available immediately, but there is potential for start dates to occur later, including some to coincide with the spring graduation schedule for local universities and high schools, according to SEL.

The starting wage for assemblers is $18 an hour with benefits and participation in SEL’s employee stock ownership plan.

More information is available at www.selinc.com/open-house.

Tech company leaders could face prison in UK

LONDON – Tech bosses face criminal prosecution if they fail to comply with proposed British rules aimed at ensuring people are safe online, the U.K. government said Thursday as it unveiled the draft legislation in Parliament.

The ambitious but controversial online safety bill would give regulators wide-ranging powers to crack down on digital and social media companies like Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Authorities in the United Kingdom are the vanguard of a global movement to rein in the power of tech platforms and make them more responsible for harmful material such as child sex abuse, racist content, bullying, fraud and other harmful material that proliferates on their platforms.

Similar efforts are underway in the European Union and United States.

While the internet has transformed people’s lives, “tech firms haven’t been held to account when harm, abuse and criminal behavior have run riot on their platforms,” U.K. Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said in a statement. “If we fail to act, we risk sacrificing the wellbeing and innocence of countless generations of children to the power of unchecked algorithms.”

The bill faces debate in Parliament, where it could be amended before lawmakers vote to approve it as law.

The government has toughened the legislation since it was first written after a committee of lawmakers recommended improvements.

Changes include giving users more power to block anonymous trolls, requiring porn sites to verify users are 18 or older, and making cyberflashing – or sending someone unsolicited graphic images – a criminal offense.

Tech executives would be criminally liable two months after the law takes force, instead of two years afterward as proposed in the original draft.

Amazon closes $8.5 billion deal to purchase MGM

Amazon announced Thursday it has closed its acquisition of Hollywood studio MGM, two days after European regulators said the deal “would not significantly reduce competition” in European markets.

The retail giant had announced the $8.5 billion deal in May, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition following its $13.7 billion deal with Whole Foods in 2017.

The latest acquisition was aimed at boosting Amazon’s streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month Amazon certified to the Federal Trade Commission it provided information sought by antitrust investigators regarding the deal, adding it could be free to close the purchase if the commission doesn’t file a legal challenge before a mid-March deadline.

One of the oldest studios in Hollywood, MGM has been through bankruptcy and new sets of owners in the past decade while its new releases dwindled.

Amazon plans to draw on the vast MGM library, with famous characters such as Rocky, RoboCop and Pink Panther, to create new movies and shows.

“We are excited for MGM and its bounty of iconic brands, legendary films and television series, and our incredible team and creative partners to join the Prime Video family,” MGM’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Brearton said in a statement.

The latest acquisition comes as antitrust regulators scrutinize Amazon for its broader practices and operations.

From staff and wire reportsLast week, House lawmakers asked the Justice Department to investigate whether the tech giant and senior executives obstructed Congress or violated other federal laws in testimony on its competition practices.