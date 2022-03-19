The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 47° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., March 19, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN2

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Fox 28

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12 Washington

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Portland at Indiana Root

Basketball, NCAA Tournament men

9:10 a.m.: Houston vs. Illinois…. CBS

11:40 a.m.: Ohio State vs. Villanova…………………………………………………..CBS

2:15 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Duke……………………………………………………CBS

3:10 p.m.: Iowa State vs. Wisconsin………………………………………………….TNT

4:10 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech……………………………………………..TBS

4:45 p.m.: Miami vs. Auburn……………………………………………………………truTV

5:40 p.m.: Texas vs. Purdue………………………………………………………………..TNT

6:40 p.m.: TCU vs. Arizona…………………………………………………………………TBS

Basketball, NCAA Tournament women

10 a.m.: Creighton vs. Iowa ABC

Noon: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Maryland ESPN

Noon: Miami vs. South Carolina ABC

2 p.m.: Utah vs. Texas ESPN

3 p.m.: South Dakota vs. Baylor ESPN2

4 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Louisville ESPN

5 p.m.: Georgia vs. Iowa State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Kansas vs. Stanford ESPN

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

4 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes FS1

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia TNT

Lacrosse, college women

8 a.m.: Rutgers at Maryland ESPNU

10 a.m.: North Carolina at Boston College ESPNU

Rugby, men, NLR

3 p.m.: Old Glory DC at Rugby ATL FS1

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur USA

12:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Austin FC FS1

Softball, college

6 a.m.: Campbell at SC Upstate ESPNU

Noon: Arizona at UCLA Pac-12

2 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12/Washington

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: NCAA Tournament………………………………………………………….700-AM

11:30 a.m.: Washington State at SMU……………………………………….920-AM

Basketball, college women, NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Louisville……………………………………….94.1-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.