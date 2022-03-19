On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., March 19, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix ESPN2
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Fox 28
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12 Washington
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Portland at Indiana Root
Basketball, NCAA Tournament men
9:10 a.m.: Houston vs. Illinois…. CBS
11:40 a.m.: Ohio State vs. Villanova…………………………………………………..CBS
2:15 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Duke……………………………………………………CBS
3:10 p.m.: Iowa State vs. Wisconsin………………………………………………….TNT
4:10 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech……………………………………………..TBS
4:45 p.m.: Miami vs. Auburn……………………………………………………………truTV
5:40 p.m.: Texas vs. Purdue………………………………………………………………..TNT
6:40 p.m.: TCU vs. Arizona…………………………………………………………………TBS
Basketball, NCAA Tournament women
10 a.m.: Creighton vs. Iowa ABC
Noon: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Maryland ESPN
Noon: Miami vs. South Carolina ABC
2 p.m.: Utah vs. Texas ESPN
3 p.m.: South Dakota vs. Baylor ESPN2
4 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Louisville ESPN
5 p.m.: Georgia vs. Iowa State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Kansas vs. Stanford ESPN
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
4 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes FS1
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia TNT
Lacrosse, college women
8 a.m.: Rutgers at Maryland ESPNU
10 a.m.: North Carolina at Boston College ESPNU
Rugby, men, NLR
3 p.m.: Old Glory DC at Rugby ATL FS1
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur USA
12:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Austin FC FS1
Softball, college
6 a.m.: Campbell at SC Upstate ESPNU
Noon: Arizona at UCLA Pac-12
2 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12/Washington
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: NCAA Tournament………………………………………………………….700-AM
11:30 a.m.: Washington State at SMU……………………………………….920-AM
Basketball, college women, NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Louisville……………………………………….94.1-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.