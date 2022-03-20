The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the air

UPDATED: Sun., March 20, 2022

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, College

6 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona Pac-12

Basketball, Women’s NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.: Kansas St. at North Carolina St. ESPN

3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Oklahoma ESPN2

3 p.m.: Villanova at Michigan ESPNU

4 p.m.: Belmont at Tennessee ESPN

5 p.m.: Ohio St. at LSU ESPN2

5 p.m.: Princeton at Indiana ESPNU

6 p.m.: UCF at Connecticut ESPN

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Arizona ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Portland at Detroit Root

4:30 p.m.: Utah at Brooklyn NBA

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at Montreal NHL

Softball, College

Noon: Arizona at UCLA Pac-12

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

