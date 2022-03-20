On the air
UPDATED: Sun., March 20, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, College
6 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona Pac-12
Basketball, Women’s NCAA Tournament
1 p.m.: Kansas St. at North Carolina St. ESPN
3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Oklahoma ESPN2
3 p.m.: Villanova at Michigan ESPNU
4 p.m.: Belmont at Tennessee ESPN
5 p.m.: Ohio St. at LSU ESPN2
5 p.m.: Princeton at Indiana ESPNU
6 p.m.: UCF at Connecticut ESPN
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Arizona ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Detroit Root
4:30 p.m.: Utah at Brooklyn NBA
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at Montreal NHL
Softball, College
Noon: Arizona at UCLA Pac-12
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.