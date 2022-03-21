Jensen-Byrd Hardware ownership incorrect in weekend story
UPDATED: Mon., March 21, 2022
The Spokesman-Review
An article that appeared in The Dirt column in Sunday’s business section about the Jensen-Byrd Hardware building in downtown Spokane misidentified the property owner because of inaccurate information on a pre-development application filed with the city of Spokane.
Jensen Real Estate Investors Inc. is the current property owner. The building has been listed for sale, although a buyer has not yet been selected, Kiemle Hagood broker Tim Kestell told The Spokesman-Review on Monday.
While the property listing does not indicate a sale price, its owners are evaluating all offers and several potential buyers nationwide have expressed interest in the property, Kestell said.
Dan Spalding filed a pre-development application with the city to potentially redevelop the Jensen-Byrd building in downtown Spokane into apartments and commercial retail space at 314 and 320 W. Riverside Ave. The application also indicated potential construction of an additional seven-story building at 310 W. Riverside Ave.
A pre-development application does not necessarily indicate the project will occur, but rather the applicant is seeking input from the city on whether development plans are feasible.
