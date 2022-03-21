On the air
UPDATED: Mon., March 21, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, College men
4 p.m.: NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure at Virginia ESPN
4 p.m.: CBI Tournament: UNC Willmington at N. Colorado ESPN2
6 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Vanderbilt at Xavier ESPN
6:30 p.m.: CBI Tournament: TBD vs. TBD ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at New York TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver TNT
Tennis
8 a.m.: Miami Open-WTA Early Rounds TENNIS
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
