UPDATED: Mon., March 21, 2022

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, College men

4 p.m.: NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure at Virginia ESPN

4 p.m.: CBI Tournament: UNC Willmington at N. Colorado ESPN2

6 p.m.: NIT Tournament: Vanderbilt at Xavier ESPN

6:30 p.m.: CBI Tournament: TBD vs. TBD ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at New York TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver TNT

Tennis

8 a.m.: Miami Open-WTA Early Rounds TENNIS

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events subject to change

