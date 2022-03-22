On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., March 22, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta MLB
1 p.m.: Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs MLB
6 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati MLB
Basketball, college men’s tournaments
2 p.m.: CBI: UNC Wilmington vs. Middle Tennessee ESPN2
4 p.m.: NIT: Wake Forest at Texas A&M ESPN2
6 p.m.: NIT: Washington State at BYU ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s tournament
4 p.m.: NCAA D-II: Glenville St. vs. Grand Valley St. CBSSN
6:30 p.m.: NCAA D-II: W. Wash. vs. North Georgia CBSSN
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Memphis ESPN
7 p.m.: San Antonio at Portland Root
7:05 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play Golf
2 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf
Hockey, CHL
5 p.m.: CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game NHL
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo TNT
7 p.m.: Chicago at Anaheim TNT
Softball, college
2 p.m.: Sacramento State at California Pac-12
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men’s
4 p.m.: Washington State at BYU 920-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.