On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., March 22, 2022

The Associated Press

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta MLB

1 p.m.: Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs MLB

6 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati MLB

Basketball, college men’s tournaments

2 p.m.: CBI: UNC Wilmington vs. Middle Tennessee ESPN2

4 p.m.: NIT: Wake Forest at Texas A&M ESPN2

6 p.m.: NIT: Washington State at BYU ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s tournament

4 p.m.: NCAA D-II: Glenville St. vs. Grand Valley St. CBSSN

6:30 p.m.: NCAA D-II: W. Wash. vs. North Georgia CBSSN

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Memphis ESPN

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Portland Root

7:05 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play Golf

2 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf

Hockey, CHL

5 p.m.: CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game NHL

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo TNT

7 p.m.: Chicago at Anaheim TNT

Softball, college

2 p.m.: Sacramento State at California Pac-12

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men’s

4 p.m.: Washington State at BYU 920-AM

All events subject to change

