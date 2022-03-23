Hoopfest, Amazon seeking artists

Amazon announced this month that it has become a major sponsor for Hoopfest 2022.

As part of that relationship, Amazon is seeking to highlight the talent of Spokane-area artists through the “Amazon Lot,” according to a news release.

That will feature 13 backboards located in the heart of the Hoopfest site.

As such, artists can until April 1 submit artwork for possible selection. Those selected will win a $200 Amazon gift card.

For more information or to submit, go to www.spokanehoopfest.net or email art submissions to intern2@spokanehoopfest.net with this subject line: “Hoopfest 2022 Amazon Backboard Submission.”

Browne’s Addition Rosauers reopensRosauers Supermarkets recently reopened its Browne’s Addition store after an update and remodel .

“We’re excited about freshening up one of our oldest stores,” said Cliff Rigsbee, President and CEO of Rosauers, in a news release. “We’ve had a wonderful 73 years and we are excited for the next 73.”

The store, which has been part of the neighborhood since 1949, has expanded its produce department, as well as its wine and beer selections.

Additionally, thousands of new products have been added. The full-service pharmacy has also been improved.

From staff reports