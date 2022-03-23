The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., March 23, 2022

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

5 p.m.: Vanderbilt at South Carolina ESPN2

Basketball, college men’s tournaments

1 p.m.: NCAA D-II: Black Hills St. vs. NW Missouri St. CBSSN

3 p.m.: NCAA D-II: Augusta vs. Indiana (Pa.) CBSSN

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Gonzaga CBS

4:15 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Villanova TBS

6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Duke CBS

6:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Arizona TBS

Hockey, college men’s tournaments

9 a.m.: Harvard vs. Minnesota St. ESPNU

Noon: Michigan Tech vs. Minn. Duluth ESPNU

3 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. North Dakota ESPNU

6 p.m.: Mass.-Lowell vs. Denver ESPNU

Figure skating

10 a.m.: ISU World Championships: Men’s Short Program USA

Noon: ISU World Championships: Pairs’ Free Skate USA

Golf

2 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf

7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play Golf

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The JTBC Classic, First Round Golf

Baseball, MLB spring training

10 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Toronto MLB

1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at LA Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver NBA

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Dallas at Carolina ESPN

Soccer, men’s

Noon: FIFA World Cup Qualifier – UEFA: Portugal vs. Turkey ESPN2

7 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifier – CONCACAF: Mexico vs. United States CBSSN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men’s tournaments

4 p.m.: Sweet 16: Gonzaga vs. Arkansas 700-AM

All events subject to change

