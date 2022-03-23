On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., March 23, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: Vanderbilt at South Carolina ESPN2
Basketball, college men’s tournaments
1 p.m.: NCAA D-II: Black Hills St. vs. NW Missouri St. CBSSN
3 p.m.: NCAA D-II: Augusta vs. Indiana (Pa.) CBSSN
4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Gonzaga CBS
4:15 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Villanova TBS
6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Duke CBS
6:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Arizona TBS
Hockey, college men’s tournaments
9 a.m.: Harvard vs. Minnesota St. ESPNU
Noon: Michigan Tech vs. Minn. Duluth ESPNU
3 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. North Dakota ESPNU
6 p.m.: Mass.-Lowell vs. Denver ESPNU
Figure skating
10 a.m.: ISU World Championships: Men’s Short Program USA
Noon: ISU World Championships: Pairs’ Free Skate USA
Golf
2 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf
7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play Golf
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The JTBC Classic, First Round Golf
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Toronto MLB
1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at LA Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver NBA
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Dallas at Carolina ESPN
Soccer, men’s
Noon: FIFA World Cup Qualifier – UEFA: Portugal vs. Turkey ESPN2
7 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Qualifier – CONCACAF: Mexico vs. United States CBSSN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men’s tournaments
4 p.m.: Sweet 16: Gonzaga vs. Arkansas 700-AM
All events subject to change
