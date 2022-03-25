The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Silvertips start fast, remain unbeaten against Chiefs

UPDATED: Fri., March 25, 2022

From staff reports

First the good news: The Spokane Chiefs have only one more matchup against Everett this season.

The bad news? Spokane had to play the Silvertips Friday night.

Everett scored the first three goals and cruised to a 7-2 win over the Chiefs in a Western Hockey League game in Everett.

The Silvertips are 13-0 against Spokane this year and have outscored the Chiefs 68-25 in those matchups.

Bear Hughes and Timafey Kovgoreniya each scored for the Chiefs, who fell behind 3-0 early in the second period.

Chiefs goaltender Cooper Michaluk made 23 saves. Everett goalie Koen MacInnes stopped 13 shots.

Spokane, which plays Everett for the final time on April 6, faces Tri-City on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Kennewick.

