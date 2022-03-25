Silvertips start fast, remain unbeaten against Chiefs
UPDATED: Fri., March 25, 2022
From staff reports
First the good news: The Spokane Chiefs have only one more matchup against Everett this season.
The bad news? Spokane had to play the Silvertips Friday night.
Everett scored the first three goals and cruised to a 7-2 win over the Chiefs in a Western Hockey League game in Everett.
The Silvertips are 13-0 against Spokane this year and have outscored the Chiefs 68-25 in those matchups.
Bear Hughes and Timafey Kovgoreniya each scored for the Chiefs, who fell behind 3-0 early in the second period.
Chiefs goaltender Cooper Michaluk made 23 saves. Everett goalie Koen MacInnes stopped 13 shots.
Spokane, which plays Everett for the final time on April 6, faces Tri-City on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Kennewick.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.