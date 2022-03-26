The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Pacific NW

Arraignment moved for man linked to crimes through DNA

UPDATED: Sun., March 27, 2022

Associated Press

Associated Press

PULLMAN – The 47-year-old man charged for a series of home invasions and sexual assaults that occurred nearly two decades ago appeared in Whitman County Superior Court for his arraignment Friday morning, where his lawyer asked for more time to review the case.

Kenneth Downing of Elk, Washington, was arrested last week by the Spokane Police Department at the request of the Pullman Police Department. They had used DNA evidence collected from the crimes that occurred in 2003 and 2004 to identify a link with Downing, the Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported.

Downing was charged with four counts of first-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation, all felonies. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

At his first court appearance March 18, Judge Gary Libey imposed a $5 million bond or $500,000 cash bail and appointed public defender Steve Martonick to represent him.

On Friday, Martonick asked Libey for more time to review the 13 charges brought against his client before the arraignment. The arraignment is now scheduled for April 1.

