On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., March 26, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Fox 28
Baseball, college
Noon: Washington at Arizona St. Pac-12 Washington
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
11:20 a.m.: Miami vs. Kansas CBS
2:05 p.m.: Saint Peter’s vs. North Carolina CBS
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas NBA
Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: Creighton vs. South Carolina ESPN
6 p.m.: Texas vs. Stanford ESPN
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf
7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: WGC Dell Technologies NBC
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic Golf
Hockey, NCAA Tournament
1 p.m.: Western Michigan vs. Minnesota ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Quinnipiac ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders TNT
Horse racing, NYRA
Noon: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Lacrosse, college
9 a.m.: Ohio State at Rutgers ESPNU
Soccer, men’s
1 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland ESPN
4 p.m.: CONCACAF: U.S. vs. Panama FS1
Soccer, women
10 a.m.: FASL: TBA NBC
Softball, college
10 a.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2
11 a.m.: Tennessee at Florida ESPNU
2 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona Pac-12
4 p.m.: UCLA at Washington ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament
11 a.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM
All events subject to change
