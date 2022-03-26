The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., March 26, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Fox 28

Baseball, college

Noon: Washington at Arizona St. Pac-12 Washington

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

11:20 a.m.: Miami vs. Kansas CBS

2:05 p.m.: Saint Peter’s vs. North Carolina CBS

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas NBA

Basketball, women’s NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: Creighton vs. South Carolina ESPN

6 p.m.: Texas vs. Stanford ESPN

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Golf

7:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: WGC Dell Technologies NBC

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic Golf

Hockey, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.: Western Michigan vs. Minnesota ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Quinnipiac ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders TNT

Horse racing, NYRA

Noon: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, college

9 a.m.: Ohio State at Rutgers ESPNU

Soccer, men’s

1 p.m.: MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland ESPN

4 p.m.: CONCACAF: U.S. vs. Panama FS1

Soccer, women

10 a.m.: FASL: TBA NBC

Softball, college

10 a.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2

11 a.m.: Tennessee at Florida ESPNU

2 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona Pac-12

4 p.m.: UCLA at Washington ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, men’s NCAA Tournament

11 a.m.: Broadcast begins 700-AM

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Washington State at Stanford 920-AM

All events subject to change

